Tuya TRV602Z

Model TRV602Z Vendor Tuya Description Thermostatic radiator valve. Exposes battery, lock (state), max_temperature, min_temperature, position, switch (state), window, mode, climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration), schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday, comfort_temperature, eco_temperature, display_brightness, screen_orientation, system_mode, motor_thrust, linkquality Picture

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the child_lock property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK ). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "LOCK"} or {"child_lock": "UNLOCK"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Maximum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 15 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Minimum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 15 . The unit of this value is °C .

Position. Value can be found in the published state on the position property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the window_detection property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": "ON"} , {"window_detection": "OFF"} or {"window_detection": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Window status closed or open . Value can be found in the published state on the window property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals OPEN window is ON, if CLOSE OFF.

Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: standby , antifrost , eco , comfort , auto , on .

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature_calibration .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 30 with a step size of 0.1 .

Schedule for monday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for tuesday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for wednesday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for thursday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for friday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for saturday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for sunday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_sunday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE} .

Comfort mode temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is °C .

Eco mode temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is °C .

Display brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the display_brightness property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_brightness": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: high , medium , low .

Screen orientation. Value can be found in the published state on the screen_orientation property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"screen_orientation": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: up , right , down , left .

Hysteresis - comfort > switches off/on exactly at reached temperature with valve smooth from 0 to 100%, eco > 0.5 degrees above or below, valve either 0 or 100%. Value can be found in the published state on the system_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: comfort , eco .

Value can be found in the published state on the motor_thrust property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_thrust": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: strong , middle , weak .