AVATTO TRV26
|Model
|TRV26
|Vendor
|AVATTO
|Description
|Thermostatic radiator valve
|Exposes
|battery, child_lock, max_temperature_limit, min_temperature_limit, window_detection, open_window_temperature, comfort_temperature, eco_temperature, holiday_temperature, climate (preset, local_temperature_calibration, local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_state), frost_protection, scale_protection, schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday, factory_reset, uptime, descale_countdown, error_status
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Max temperature limit (numeric)
Max temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
15 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min temperature limit (numeric)
Min temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
15. The unit of this value is
°C.
Window detection (binary)
Enables/disables window detection on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_detection property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"window_detection": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true window detection is ON, if
false OFF.
Open window temperature (numeric)
Open window temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
open_window_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"open_window_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
20. The unit of this value is
°C.
Comfort temperature (numeric)
Comfort temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
25. The unit of this value is
°C.
Eco temperature (numeric)
Eco temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
20. The unit of this value is
°C.
Holiday temperature (numeric)
Holiday temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
holiday_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"holiday_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
25. The unit of this value is
°C.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
preset,
local_temperature_calibration,
local_temperature,
current_heating_setpoint,
system_mode,
running_state.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
auto,
manual,
holiday,
comfort,
o,
antifrost. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Only for Homeassistant. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-9and the maximum value is
9with a step size of
0.5.
Frost protection (binary)
When Anti-Freezing function is activated, the temperature in the house is kept at 8 °C.When Anti-Freezing function is activated, the temperature in the house is kept at 8 °C, the device display "AF".press the pair button to cancel.. Value can be found in the published state on the
frost_protection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON frost protection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Scale protection (binary)
To ensure normal use of the thermostat, the controller will automatically open the valve fully every 1000 hours. It will run for 30 seconds per time with the screen displaying "Ad", then return to its normal working state again.. Value can be found in the published state on the
scale_protection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"scale_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON scale protection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Schedule monday (text)
Schedule for monday, example: "06:00/21.5 17:20/26 20:00/21 24:00/18". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule tuesday (text)
Schedule for tuesday, example: "06:00/21.5 17:20/26 20:00/21 24:00/18". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule wednesday (text)
Schedule for wednesday, example: "06:00/21.5 17:20/26 20:00/21 24:00/18". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule thursday (text)
Schedule for thursday, example: "06:00/21.5 17:20/26 20:00/21 24:00/18". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule friday (text)
Schedule for friday, example: "06:00/21.5 17:20/26 20:00/21 24:00/18". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule saturday (text)
Schedule for saturday, example: "06:00/21.5 17:20/26 20:00/21 24:00/18". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule sunday (text)
Schedule for sunday, example: "06:00/21.5 17:20/26 20:00/21 24:00/18". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_sunday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE}.
Factory reset (binary)
Back to factory settings, USE WITH CAUTION. Value can be found in the published state on the
factory_reset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"factory_reset": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON factory reset is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Uptime (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
uptime property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
h.
Descale Countdown (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
descale_countdown property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
h.
Error status (numeric)
Error status. Value can be found in the published state on the
error_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.