AVATTO TRV26

Model TRV26 Vendor AVATTO Description Thermostatic radiator valve Exposes battery, child_lock, max_temperature_limit, min_temperature_limit, window_detection, open_window_temperature, comfort_temperature, eco_temperature, holiday_temperature, climate (preset, local_temperature_calibration, local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_state), frost_protection, scale_protection, schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday, factory_reset, uptime, descale_countdown, error_status Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Max temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 15 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Min temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 15 . The unit of this value is °C .

Enables/disables window detection on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"window_detection": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true window detection is ON, if false OFF.

Open window temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the open_window_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"open_window_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 20 . The unit of this value is °C .

Comfort temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 25 . The unit of this value is °C .

Eco temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 20 . The unit of this value is °C .

Holiday temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the holiday_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"holiday_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 25 . The unit of this value is °C .

This climate device supports the following features: preset , local_temperature_calibration , local_temperature , current_heating_setpoint , system_mode , running_state .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. preset : Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: auto , manual , holiday , comfort , o , antifrost . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , , , , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. system_mode : Only for Homeassistant. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Only for Homeassistant. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: The current running state. Possible values are: , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9 with a step size of 0.5 .

When Anti-Freezing function is activated, the temperature in the house is kept at 8 °C.When Anti-Freezing function is activated, the temperature in the house is kept at 8 °C, the device display "AF".press the pair button to cancel.. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_protection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON frost protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

To ensure normal use of the thermostat, the controller will automatically open the valve fully every 1000 hours. It will run for 30 seconds per time with the screen displaying "Ad", then return to its normal working state again.. Value can be found in the published state on the scale_protection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"scale_protection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON scale protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Schedule for monday, example: "06:00/21.5 17:20/26 20:00/21 24:00/18". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for tuesday, example: "06:00/21.5 17:20/26 20:00/21 24:00/18". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for wednesday, example: "06:00/21.5 17:20/26 20:00/21 24:00/18". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for thursday, example: "06:00/21.5 17:20/26 20:00/21 24:00/18". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for friday, example: "06:00/21.5 17:20/26 20:00/21 24:00/18". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for saturday, example: "06:00/21.5 17:20/26 20:00/21 24:00/18". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for sunday, example: "06:00/21.5 17:20/26 20:00/21 24:00/18". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_sunday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE} .

Back to factory settings, USE WITH CAUTION. Value can be found in the published state on the factory_reset property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"factory_reset": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON factory reset is ON, if OFF OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the uptime property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is h .

Value can be found in the published state on the descale_countdown property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is h .