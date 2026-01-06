SONOFF TRV-ZBT

Model TRV-ZBT Vendor SONOFF Description Zigbee thermostatic radiator valve Exposes climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state), battery, fault_code, screen_direction, child_lock, open_window, frost_protection_temperature, temperature_sensor_select, external_temperature_input, idle_steps, closing_steps, valve_opening_limit_voltage, valve_closing_limit_voltage, valve_motor_running_voltage, heating_valve_position, idle_valve_position, temperature_accuracy, smart_temperature_control, temporary_mode, low_battery_valve_state, weekly_schedule_sunday, weekly_schedule_monday, weekly_schedule_tuesday, weekly_schedule_wednesday, weekly_schedule_thursday, weekly_schedule_friday, weekly_schedule_saturday, open_window_detected, heat_percentage_hour, bluetooth_pairing, bluetooth_pairing_status, read_temperature_control_history, temperature_control_history Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , system_mode , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of the thermostat. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , auto , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

: Mode of the thermostat. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , . To read send a message to with payload . running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""} .

: The current running state. Possible values are: , . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10 with a step size of 0.2 .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Device fault code decoded from the TRV-ZBT fault bitmask.. Value can be found in the published state on the fault_code property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fault_code": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Screen direction in degrees. Value can be found in the published state on the screen_direction property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"screen_direction": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"screen_direction": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 0 , 90 , 180 , 270 .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Automatically turns off the radiator when local temperature drops by more than 1.5°C in 5 minutes.. Value can be found in the published state on the open_window property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"open_window": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"open_window": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON open window is ON, if OFF OFF.

Minimum temperature at which to automatically turn on the radiator to prevent freezing.. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_protection_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"frost_protection_temperature": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_protection_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 15 . The unit of this value is °C .

Whether to use the value of the internal temperature sensor or an external temperature sensor for the perceived local temperature. Using an external sensor does not require local temperature calibration.. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_sensor_select property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_sensor_select": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_sensor_select": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: internal , external , external_2 , external_3 .

The value of an external temperature sensor. Note: synchronisation of this value with the external temperature sensor needs to happen outside of Zigbee2MQTT.. Value can be found in the published state on the external_temperature_input property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"external_temperature_input": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"external_temperature_input": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 99.9 . The unit of this value is °C .

Number of steps used for calibration (no-load steps). Value can be found in the published state on the idle_steps property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"idle_steps": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Number of steps it takes to close the valve. Value can be found in the published state on the closing_steps property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"closing_steps": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Valve opening limit voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_opening_limit_voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"valve_opening_limit_voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Valve closing limit voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_closing_limit_voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"valve_closing_limit_voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Valve motor running voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_motor_running_voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"valve_motor_running_voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Valve opening percentage during heating.. Value can be found in the published state on the heating_valve_position property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"heating_valve_position": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"heating_valve_position": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Valve opening percentage when not heating.Recommended: set the heating valve position higher than the idle valve position.. Value can be found in the published state on the idle_valve_position property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"idle_valve_position": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"idle_valve_position": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Temperature control accuracy. The range is -0.2 ~ -1°C, with an interval of 0.2, and the default is -1. If the temperature control accuracy is selected as -1°C (default value) and the target temperature is 26 degrees, then TRV-ZBT will close the valve when the room temperature reaches 26 degrees and open the valve at 25 degrees. If -0.4°C is chosen as the temperature control accuracy, then the valve will close when the room temperature reaches 26 degrees and open at 25.6 degrees. . Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_accuracy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_accuracy": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_accuracy": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -1 and the maximum value is -0.2 . The unit of this value is °C .

Enable adaptive valve control using a PID algorithm. When enabled, "Valve Opening Percentage" and "Temperature Accuracy" are unavailable.. Value can be found in the published state on the smart_temperature_control property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"smart_temperature_control": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"smart_temperature_control": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON smart temperature control is ON, if OFF OFF.

Temporary temperature mode settings.. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temporary_mode": {"mode": VALUE, "duration": VALUE, "target_temperature": VALUE}} To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temporary_mode": ""} .

mode (enum): Temporary mode. allowed values: boost , timer

(enum): Temporary mode. allowed values: , duration (numeric): Boost Mode: Sets maximum TRV temperature for up to 180 minutes.Timer Mode: Customizes temperature and duration, up to 24 hours. min value is 1, max value is 1440, unit is minutes

(numeric): Boost Mode: Sets maximum TRV temperature for up to 180 minutes.Timer Mode: Customizes temperature and duration, up to 24 hours. min value is 1, max value is 1440, unit is minutes target_temperature (numeric): Target temperature used in timer mode. min value is 5, max value is 30, unit is °C

Fixed valve opening percentage used when the battery is too low to operate.. Value can be found in the published state on the low_battery_valve_state property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"low_battery_valve_state": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"low_battery_valve_state": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: close , open_30 .

The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto" (indicated with ⏲ on the TRV). Up to 12 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature', each separated by a space. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 5-30°C (in 0.5°C steps). The temperature will be set at the time of the first transition until the time of the next transition, e.g. '04:00/20 10:00/25' will result in the temperature being set to 20°C at 04:00 until 10:00, when it will change to 25°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the weekly_schedule_sunday property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"weekly_schedule_sunday": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE} .

The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto" (indicated with ⏲ on the TRV). Up to 12 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature', each separated by a space. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 5-30°C (in 0.5°C steps). The temperature will be set at the time of the first transition until the time of the next transition, e.g. '04:00/20 10:00/25' will result in the temperature being set to 20°C at 04:00 until 10:00, when it will change to 25°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the weekly_schedule_monday property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"weekly_schedule_monday": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE} .

The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto" (indicated with ⏲ on the TRV). Up to 12 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature', each separated by a space. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 5-30°C (in 0.5°C steps). The temperature will be set at the time of the first transition until the time of the next transition, e.g. '04:00/20 10:00/25' will result in the temperature being set to 20°C at 04:00 until 10:00, when it will change to 25°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the weekly_schedule_tuesday property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"weekly_schedule_tuesday": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE} .

The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto" (indicated with ⏲ on the TRV). Up to 12 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature', each separated by a space. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 5-30°C (in 0.5°C steps). The temperature will be set at the time of the first transition until the time of the next transition, e.g. '04:00/20 10:00/25' will result in the temperature being set to 20°C at 04:00 until 10:00, when it will change to 25°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the weekly_schedule_wednesday property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"weekly_schedule_wednesday": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE} .

The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto" (indicated with ⏲ on the TRV). Up to 12 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature', each separated by a space. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 5-30°C (in 0.5°C steps). The temperature will be set at the time of the first transition until the time of the next transition, e.g. '04:00/20 10:00/25' will result in the temperature being set to 20°C at 04:00 until 10:00, when it will change to 25°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the weekly_schedule_thursday property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"weekly_schedule_thursday": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE} .

The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto" (indicated with ⏲ on the TRV). Up to 12 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature', each separated by a space. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 5-30°C (in 0.5°C steps). The temperature will be set at the time of the first transition until the time of the next transition, e.g. '04:00/20 10:00/25' will result in the temperature being set to 20°C at 04:00 until 10:00, when it will change to 25°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the weekly_schedule_friday property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"weekly_schedule_friday": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE} .

The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto" (indicated with ⏲ on the TRV). Up to 12 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature', each separated by a space. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 5-30°C (in 0.5°C steps). The temperature will be set at the time of the first transition until the time of the next transition, e.g. '04:00/20 10:00/25' will result in the temperature being set to 20°C at 04:00 until 10:00, when it will change to 25°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the weekly_schedule_saturday property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"weekly_schedule_saturday": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE} .

Indicates whether open window detection was triggered.. Value can be found in the published state on the open_window_detected property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true open window detected is ON, if false OFF.

Heating percentage over the last hour. Value can be found in the published state on the heat_percentage_hour property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"heat_percentage_hour": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Start or stop TRV-ZBT Bluetooth pairing mode.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"bluetooth_pairing": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: start , stop .

Result of the Bluetooth pairing command.. Value can be found in the published state on the bluetooth_pairing_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: success , fail .

Read TRV-ZBT temperature control history.. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"read_temperature_control_history": {"type": VALUE, "time_range": VALUE}}

type (enum) allowed values: day , month , half_year

(enum) allowed values: , , time_range (composite)