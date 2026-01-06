SONOFF TRV-ZBT
|Model
|TRV-ZBT
|Vendor
|SONOFF
|Description
|Zigbee thermostatic radiator valve
|Exposes
|climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state), battery, fault_code, screen_direction, child_lock, open_window, frost_protection_temperature, temperature_sensor_select, external_temperature_input, idle_steps, closing_steps, valve_opening_limit_voltage, valve_closing_limit_voltage, valve_motor_running_voltage, heating_valve_position, idle_valve_position, temperature_accuracy, smart_temperature_control, temporary_mode, low_battery_valve_state, weekly_schedule_sunday, weekly_schedule_monday, weekly_schedule_tuesday, weekly_schedule_wednesday, weekly_schedule_thursday, weekly_schedule_friday, weekly_schedule_saturday, open_window_detected, heat_percentage_hour, bluetooth_pairing, bluetooth_pairing_status, read_temperature_control_history, temperature_control_history
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of the thermostat. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
auto,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is
-10and the maximum value is
10with a step size of
0.2.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Fault code (text)
Device fault code decoded from the TRV-ZBT fault bitmask.. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault_code property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"fault_code": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Screen direction (enum)
Screen direction in degrees. Value can be found in the published state on the
screen_direction property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"screen_direction": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"screen_direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
0,
90,
180,
270.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"child_lock": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Open window (binary)
Automatically turns off the radiator when local temperature drops by more than 1.5°C in 5 minutes.. Value can be found in the published state on the
open_window property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"open_window": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"open_window": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON open window is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Frost protection temperature (numeric)
Minimum temperature at which to automatically turn on the radiator to prevent freezing.. Value can be found in the published state on the
frost_protection_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"frost_protection_temperature": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"frost_protection_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
15. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature sensor (enum)
Whether to use the value of the internal temperature sensor or an external temperature sensor for the perceived local temperature. Using an external sensor does not require local temperature calibration.. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_sensor_select property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_sensor_select": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_sensor_select": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
internal,
external,
external_2,
external_3.
External temperature (numeric)
The value of an external temperature sensor. Note: synchronisation of this value with the external temperature sensor needs to happen outside of Zigbee2MQTT.. Value can be found in the published state on the
external_temperature_input property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"external_temperature_input": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"external_temperature_input": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
99.9. The unit of this value is
°C.
Idle steps (numeric)
Number of steps used for calibration (no-load steps). Value can be found in the published state on the
idle_steps property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"idle_steps": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Closing steps (numeric)
Number of steps it takes to close the valve. Value can be found in the published state on the
closing_steps property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"closing_steps": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Valve opening limit voltage (numeric)
Valve opening limit voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_opening_limit_voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"valve_opening_limit_voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Valve closing limit voltage (numeric)
Valve closing limit voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_closing_limit_voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"valve_closing_limit_voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Valve motor running voltage (numeric)
Valve motor running voltage. Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_motor_running_voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"valve_motor_running_voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Heating valve position (numeric)
Valve opening percentage during heating.. Value can be found in the published state on the
heating_valve_position property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"heating_valve_position": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"heating_valve_position": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Idle valve position (numeric)
Valve opening percentage when not heating.Recommended: set the heating valve position higher than the idle valve position.. Value can be found in the published state on the
idle_valve_position property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"idle_valve_position": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"idle_valve_position": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature accuracy (numeric)
Temperature control accuracy. The range is -0.2 ~ -1°C, with an interval of 0.2, and the default is -1. If the temperature control accuracy is selected as -1°C (default value) and the target temperature is 26 degrees, then TRV-ZBT will close the valve when the room temperature reaches 26 degrees and open the valve at 25 degrees. If -0.4°C is chosen as the temperature control accuracy, then the valve will close when the room temperature reaches 26 degrees and open at 25.6 degrees. . Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_accuracy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_accuracy": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_accuracy": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-1 and the maximum value is
-0.2. The unit of this value is
°C.
Smart temperature control (binary)
Enable adaptive valve control using a PID algorithm. When enabled, "Valve Opening Percentage" and "Temperature Accuracy" are unavailable.. Value can be found in the published state on the
smart_temperature_control property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"smart_temperature_control": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"smart_temperature_control": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON smart temperature control is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Temporary mode (composite)
Temporary temperature mode settings.. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temporary_mode": {"mode": VALUE, "duration": VALUE, "target_temperature": VALUE}} To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temporary_mode": ""}.
mode(enum): Temporary mode. allowed values:
boost,
timer
duration(numeric): Boost Mode: Sets maximum TRV temperature for up to 180 minutes.Timer Mode: Customizes temperature and duration, up to 24 hours. min value is 1, max value is 1440, unit is minutes
target_temperature(numeric): Target temperature used in timer mode. min value is 5, max value is 30, unit is °C
Low battery valve state (enum)
Fixed valve opening percentage used when the battery is too low to operate.. Value can be found in the published state on the
low_battery_valve_state property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"low_battery_valve_state": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"low_battery_valve_state": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
close,
open_30.
Weekly schedule sunday (text)
The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto" (indicated with ⏲ on the TRV). Up to 12 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature', each separated by a space. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 5-30°C (in 0.5°C steps). The temperature will be set at the time of the first transition until the time of the next transition, e.g. '04:00/20 10:00/25' will result in the temperature being set to 20°C at 04:00 until 10:00, when it will change to 25°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the
weekly_schedule_sunday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"weekly_schedule_sunday": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"weekly_schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE}.
Weekly schedule monday (text)
The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto" (indicated with ⏲ on the TRV). Up to 12 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature', each separated by a space. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 5-30°C (in 0.5°C steps). The temperature will be set at the time of the first transition until the time of the next transition, e.g. '04:00/20 10:00/25' will result in the temperature being set to 20°C at 04:00 until 10:00, when it will change to 25°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the
weekly_schedule_monday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"weekly_schedule_monday": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"weekly_schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE}.
Weekly schedule tuesday (text)
The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto" (indicated with ⏲ on the TRV). Up to 12 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature', each separated by a space. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 5-30°C (in 0.5°C steps). The temperature will be set at the time of the first transition until the time of the next transition, e.g. '04:00/20 10:00/25' will result in the temperature being set to 20°C at 04:00 until 10:00, when it will change to 25°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the
weekly_schedule_tuesday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"weekly_schedule_tuesday": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"weekly_schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Weekly schedule wednesday (text)
The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto" (indicated with ⏲ on the TRV). Up to 12 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature', each separated by a space. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 5-30°C (in 0.5°C steps). The temperature will be set at the time of the first transition until the time of the next transition, e.g. '04:00/20 10:00/25' will result in the temperature being set to 20°C at 04:00 until 10:00, when it will change to 25°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the
weekly_schedule_wednesday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"weekly_schedule_wednesday": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"weekly_schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Weekly schedule thursday (text)
The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto" (indicated with ⏲ on the TRV). Up to 12 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature', each separated by a space. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 5-30°C (in 0.5°C steps). The temperature will be set at the time of the first transition until the time of the next transition, e.g. '04:00/20 10:00/25' will result in the temperature being set to 20°C at 04:00 until 10:00, when it will change to 25°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the
weekly_schedule_thursday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"weekly_schedule_thursday": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"weekly_schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE}.
Weekly schedule friday (text)
The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto" (indicated with ⏲ on the TRV). Up to 12 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature', each separated by a space. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 5-30°C (in 0.5°C steps). The temperature will be set at the time of the first transition until the time of the next transition, e.g. '04:00/20 10:00/25' will result in the temperature being set to 20°C at 04:00 until 10:00, when it will change to 25°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the
weekly_schedule_friday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"weekly_schedule_friday": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"weekly_schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE}.
Weekly schedule saturday (text)
The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto" (indicated with ⏲ on the TRV). Up to 12 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature', each separated by a space. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 5-30°C (in 0.5°C steps). The temperature will be set at the time of the first transition until the time of the next transition, e.g. '04:00/20 10:00/25' will result in the temperature being set to 20°C at 04:00 until 10:00, when it will change to 25°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the
weekly_schedule_saturday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"weekly_schedule_saturday": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"weekly_schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE}.
Open window detected (binary)
Indicates whether open window detection was triggered.. Value can be found in the published state on the
open_window_detected property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true open window detected is ON, if
false OFF.
Heat percentage hour (numeric)
Heating percentage over the last hour. Value can be found in the published state on the
heat_percentage_hour property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"heat_percentage_hour": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Bluetooth pairing (enum)
Start or stop TRV-ZBT Bluetooth pairing mode.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"bluetooth_pairing": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
start,
stop.
Bluetooth pairing status (enum)
Result of the Bluetooth pairing command.. Value can be found in the published state on the
bluetooth_pairing_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
success,
fail.
Read temperature control history (composite)
Read TRV-ZBT temperature control history.. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"read_temperature_control_history": {"type": VALUE, "time_range": VALUE}}
type(enum) allowed values:
day,
month,
half_year
time_range(composite)
Temperature control history (text)
Last decoded TRV-ZBT temperature control history response.. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_control_history property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.