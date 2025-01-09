Nova Digital TPZ-3

Model TPZ-3 Vendor Nova Digital Description Topazio smart switch 3 gangs Exposes switch (state), countdown, momentary_1, momentary_2, momentary_3, mode, backlight_mode, power_on_behavior, indicator_status, induction_mode, vibration_mode, action Picture

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"} , {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"} , {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l3 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l3": "ON"} , {"state_l3": "OFF"} or {"state_l3": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Countdown to turn device off after a certain time. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

Countdown to turn device off after a certain time. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

Countdown to turn device off after a certain time. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l3": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

Momentary switch timer (0=disable). Value can be found in the published state on the momentary_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"momentary_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Momentary switch timer (0=disable). Value can be found in the published state on the momentary_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"momentary_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Momentary switch timer (0=disable). Value can be found in the published state on the momentary_3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"momentary_3": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Switch1 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch_1 , scene_1 .

Switch2 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_l2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch_2 , scene_2 .

Switch3 mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_l3": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: switch_3 , scene_3 .

Mode of the backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON backlight mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , previous , on .

Indicator status. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_status property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_status": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_status": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Off , Relay , Invert .

Induction mode. Value can be found in the published state on the induction_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"induction_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"induction_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: ON , OFF .

Vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"vibration_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"vibration_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Gear 0 , Gear 1 , Gear 2 , Gear 3 .