SONOFF TP-WGZBA
|Model
|TP-WGZBA
|Vendor
|SONOFF
|Description
|Zigbee thermostat panel
|Exposes
|climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state), child_lock, open_window, open_window_detected, frost_protection_temperature, schedule_active_group, schedule_group_to_edit, weekly_schedule_sunday, weekly_schedule_monday, weekly_schedule_tuesday, weekly_schedule_wednesday, weekly_schedule_thursday, weekly_schedule_friday, weekly_schedule_saturday, temporary_mode, temperature_sensor_select, external_temperature_input, temperature_hysteresis, hydronic_underfloor_heating_relay_output, boiler_dry_contact_output, ntc_temperature, ntc_overheat_protection, ntc_overheat_protection_temperature, radar_detection, radar_sensitivity, radar_do_not_disturb, radar_do_not_disturb_period, standby_brightness, active_brightness, night_mode, night_mode_period, night_brightness, bluetooth_pairing, read_temperature_control_history, temperature_control_history, factory_reset
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of the thermostat. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
auto,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is
-10and the maximum value is
10with a step size of
0.2.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"child_lock": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Open window (binary)
Automatically stops heating when the room temperature drops by more than 1.5°C within 5 minutes.. Value can be found in the published state on the
open_window property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"open_window": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"open_window": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON open window is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Open window detected (binary)
Indicates whether open window detection was triggered.. Value can be found in the published state on the
open_window_detected property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true open window detected is ON, if
false OFF.
Frost protection temperature (numeric)
The minimum room temperature at which heating automatically turns on in Off mode to prevent pipes from freezing.. Value can be found in the published state on the
frost_protection_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"frost_protection_temperature": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"frost_protection_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
15. The unit of this value is
°C.
Schedule active group (enum)
The schedule group currently used in Auto mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_active_group property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"schedule_active_group": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_active_group": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
1,
2,
3.
Schedule group to edit (enum)
Select the schedule group to view or edit.. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_group_to_edit property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"schedule_group_to_edit": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_group_to_edit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
1,
2,
3.
Weekly schedule sunday (text)
The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto". Up to 12 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature'. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 5-30°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the
weekly_schedule_sunday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"weekly_schedule_sunday": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"weekly_schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE}.
Weekly schedule monday (text)
The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto". Up to 12 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature'. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 5-30°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the
weekly_schedule_monday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"weekly_schedule_monday": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"weekly_schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE}.
Weekly schedule tuesday (text)
The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto". Up to 12 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature'. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 5-30°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the
weekly_schedule_tuesday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"weekly_schedule_tuesday": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"weekly_schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Weekly schedule wednesday (text)
The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto". Up to 12 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature'. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 5-30°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the
weekly_schedule_wednesday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"weekly_schedule_wednesday": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"weekly_schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Weekly schedule thursday (text)
The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto". Up to 12 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature'. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 5-30°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the
weekly_schedule_thursday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"weekly_schedule_thursday": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"weekly_schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE}.
Weekly schedule friday (text)
The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto". Up to 12 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature'. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 5-30°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the
weekly_schedule_friday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"weekly_schedule_friday": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"weekly_schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE}.
Weekly schedule saturday (text)
The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto". Up to 12 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature'. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 5-30°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the
weekly_schedule_saturday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"weekly_schedule_saturday": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"weekly_schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE}.
Temporary mode (composite)
Temporary temperature mode settings.. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temporary_mode": {"mode": VALUE, "duration": VALUE, "target_temperature": VALUE}} To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temporary_mode": ""}.
mode(enum): Boost Mode: Runs the heating at the maximum set temperature for a user-defined duration to quickly warm the room.Timer Mode: Runs the heating at a user-defined temperature for a specified duration. When the timer ends, the thermostat returns to its previous mode and set temperature. allowed values:
boost,
timer
duration(numeric): Boost Mode: Runs the heating at the maximum set temperature for up to 180 minutes.Timer Mode: Runs the heating at a custom temperature for a specified duration of up to 24 hours. max value is 1440, unit is minutes
target_temperature(numeric): In timer mode,the temperature can be set to 5-30°C. min value is 5, max value is 30, unit is °C
Temperature sensor (enum)
Whether to use the value of the internal temperature sensor or an external temperature sensor for the perceived local temperature. Using an external sensor does not require local temperature calibration.. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_sensor_select property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_sensor_select": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_sensor_select": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
internal,
external,
external_2,
external_3.
External temperature (numeric)
The value of an external temperature sensor. Note: synchronisation of this value with the external temperature sensor needs to happen outside of Zigbee2MQTT.. Value can be found in the published state on the
external_temperature_input property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"external_temperature_input": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"external_temperature_input": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
99.9. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature hysteresis (composite)
Temperature hysteresis thresholds.. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_hysteresis": {"low_threshold": VALUE, "high_threshold": VALUE}} To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_hysteresis": ""}.
low_threshold(numeric): Heating starts when the room temperature falls below the target temperature plus this offset. min value is -2.6, max value is -0.2, unit is °C
high_threshold(numeric): Heating stops when the room temperature rises above the target temperature plus this offset. max value is 2.6, unit is °C
Hydronic underfloor heating relay output (enum)
Select how the 3 A relay operates. Normally open (NO): The output is powered during heating and unpowered when heating stops. Normally closed (NC): The output is unpowered during heating and powered when heating stops.. Value can be found in the published state on the
hydronic_underfloor_heating_relay_output property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"hydronic_underfloor_heating_relay_output": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"hydronic_underfloor_heating_relay_output": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
normally_open_no,
normally_closed_nc.
Boiler dry contact output (enum)
Select how the boiler dry-contact relay operates. Normally open (NO): The contact closes during heating and opens when heating stops. Normally closed (NC): The contact opens during heating and closes when heating stops.. Value can be found in the published state on the
boiler_dry_contact_output property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"boiler_dry_contact_output": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"boiler_dry_contact_output": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
normally_open_no,
normally_closed_nc.
NTC temperature (text)
Current external NTC temperature or sensor status.. Value can be found in the published state on the
ntc_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
NTC overheat protection (binary)
Enable or disable NTC overheat protection.. Value can be found in the published state on the
ntc_overheat_protection property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ntc_overheat_protection": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ntc_overheat_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON nTC overheat protection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
NTC overheat protection temperature (numeric)
Temperature threshold at which NTC overheat protection is triggered.. Value can be found in the published state on the
ntc_overheat_protection_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ntc_overheat_protection_temperature": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ntc_overheat_protection_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
20 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
°C.
Radar detection (binary)
Enable or disable radar presence detection.. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_detection property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"radar_detection": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radar_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
enable radar detection is ON, if
disable OFF.
Radar sensitivity (enum)
Radar detection sensitivity.. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_sensitivity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"radar_sensitivity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high.
Radar do not disturb (binary)
Do not wake the screen automatically when presence is detected during the configured period.. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_do_not_disturb property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"radar_do_not_disturb": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radar_do_not_disturb": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
enable radar do not disturb is ON, if
disable OFF.
Radar do not disturb period (composite)
During the scheduled period, presence detection will not wake the screen automatically.. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radar_do_not_disturb_period": {"start": VALUE, "end": VALUE}} To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"radar_do_not_disturb_period": ""}.
start(text): Start time in HH:mm.
end(text): End time in HH:mm.
Standby brightness (numeric)
Screen brightness when the device is idle.. Value can be found in the published state on the
standby_brightness property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"standby_brightness": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"standby_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
8.
Active brightness (numeric)
Screen brightness when the device is active.. Value can be found in the published state on the
active_brightness property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"active_brightness": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"active_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
8.
Night mode (binary)
Reduce screen brightness during the scheduled period.. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"night_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
enable night mode is ON, if
disable OFF.
Night mode period (composite)
Period during which night mode brightness is used.. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_mode_period": {"start": VALUE, "end": VALUE}} To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"night_mode_period": ""}.
start(text): Start time in HH:mm.
end(text): End time in HH:mm.
Night brightness (numeric)
Adjusts the screen brightness when the device is in standby during the scheduled period.. Value can be found in the published state on the
night_brightness property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"night_brightness": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"night_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
8.
Bluetooth pairing (binary)
Start or stop Bluetooth pairing broadcast.. Value can be found in the published state on the
bluetooth_pairing property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"bluetooth_pairing": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"bluetooth_pairing": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
start bluetooth pairing is ON, if
stop OFF.
Read temperature control history (composite)
Read TP-WGZBA temperature control history.. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"read_temperature_control_history": {"type": VALUE, "time_range": VALUE}}
type(enum) allowed values:
day,
month,
half_year
time_range(composite)
Temperature control history (text)
Last decoded TP-WGZBA temperature control history response.. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_control_history property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Factory reset (enum)
Resetting the device will restore its factory settings and erase all device data. Please proceed with caution.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"factory_reset": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
reset.