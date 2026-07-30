SONOFF TP-WGZBA

Model TP-WGZBA Vendor SONOFF Description Zigbee thermostat panel Exposes climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state), child_lock, open_window, open_window_detected, frost_protection_temperature, schedule_active_group, schedule_group_to_edit, weekly_schedule_sunday, weekly_schedule_monday, weekly_schedule_tuesday, weekly_schedule_wednesday, weekly_schedule_thursday, weekly_schedule_friday, weekly_schedule_saturday, temporary_mode, temperature_sensor_select, external_temperature_input, temperature_hysteresis, hydronic_underfloor_heating_relay_output, boiler_dry_contact_output, ntc_temperature, ntc_overheat_protection, ntc_overheat_protection_temperature, radar_detection, radar_sensitivity, radar_do_not_disturb, radar_do_not_disturb_period, standby_brightness, active_brightness, night_mode, night_mode_period, night_brightness, bluetooth_pairing, read_temperature_control_history, temperature_control_history, factory_reset Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , system_mode , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of the thermostat. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , auto , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

: Mode of the thermostat. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , . To read send a message to with payload . running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""} .

: The current running state. Possible values are: , . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10 with a step size of 0.2 .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Automatically stops heating when the room temperature drops by more than 1.5°C within 5 minutes.. Value can be found in the published state on the open_window property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"open_window": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"open_window": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON open window is ON, if OFF OFF.

Indicates whether open window detection was triggered.. Value can be found in the published state on the open_window_detected property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true open window detected is ON, if false OFF.

The minimum room temperature at which heating automatically turns on in Off mode to prevent pipes from freezing.. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_protection_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"frost_protection_temperature": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_protection_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 15 . The unit of this value is °C .

The schedule group currently used in Auto mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_active_group property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"schedule_active_group": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_active_group": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 1 , 2 , 3 .

Select the schedule group to view or edit.. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_group_to_edit property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"schedule_group_to_edit": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_group_to_edit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 1 , 2 , 3 .

The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto". Up to 12 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature'. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 5-30°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the weekly_schedule_sunday property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"weekly_schedule_sunday": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE} .

The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto". Up to 12 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature'. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 5-30°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the weekly_schedule_monday property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"weekly_schedule_monday": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE} .

The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto". Up to 12 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature'. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 5-30°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the weekly_schedule_tuesday property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"weekly_schedule_tuesday": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE} .

The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto". Up to 12 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature'. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 5-30°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the weekly_schedule_wednesday property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"weekly_schedule_wednesday": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE} .

The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto". Up to 12 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature'. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 5-30°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the weekly_schedule_thursday property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"weekly_schedule_thursday": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE} .

The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto". Up to 12 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature'. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 5-30°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the weekly_schedule_friday property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"weekly_schedule_friday": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE} .

The preset heating schedule to use when the system mode is set to "auto". Up to 12 transitions can be defined per day, where a transition is expressed in the format 'HH:mm/temperature'. The first transition for each day must start at 00:00 and the valid temperature range is 5-30°C.. Value can be found in the published state on the weekly_schedule_saturday property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"weekly_schedule_saturday": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weekly_schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE} .

Temporary temperature mode settings.. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temporary_mode": {"mode": VALUE, "duration": VALUE, "target_temperature": VALUE}} To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temporary_mode": ""} .

mode (enum): Boost Mode: Runs the heating at the maximum set temperature for a user-defined duration to quickly warm the room.Timer Mode: Runs the heating at a user-defined temperature for a specified duration. When the timer ends, the thermostat returns to its previous mode and set temperature. allowed values: boost , timer

(enum): Boost Mode: Runs the heating at the maximum set temperature for a user-defined duration to quickly warm the room.Timer Mode: Runs the heating at a user-defined temperature for a specified duration. When the timer ends, the thermostat returns to its previous mode and set temperature. allowed values: , duration (numeric): Boost Mode: Runs the heating at the maximum set temperature for up to 180 minutes.Timer Mode: Runs the heating at a custom temperature for a specified duration of up to 24 hours. max value is 1440, unit is minutes

(numeric): Boost Mode: Runs the heating at the maximum set temperature for up to 180 minutes.Timer Mode: Runs the heating at a custom temperature for a specified duration of up to 24 hours. max value is 1440, unit is minutes target_temperature (numeric): In timer mode,the temperature can be set to 5-30°C. min value is 5, max value is 30, unit is °C

Whether to use the value of the internal temperature sensor or an external temperature sensor for the perceived local temperature. Using an external sensor does not require local temperature calibration.. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_sensor_select property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_sensor_select": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_sensor_select": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: internal , external , external_2 , external_3 .

The value of an external temperature sensor. Note: synchronisation of this value with the external temperature sensor needs to happen outside of Zigbee2MQTT.. Value can be found in the published state on the external_temperature_input property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"external_temperature_input": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"external_temperature_input": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 99.9 . The unit of this value is °C .

Temperature hysteresis thresholds.. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_hysteresis": {"low_threshold": VALUE, "high_threshold": VALUE}} To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_hysteresis": ""} .

low_threshold (numeric): Heating starts when the room temperature falls below the target temperature plus this offset. min value is -2.6, max value is -0.2, unit is °C

(numeric): Heating starts when the room temperature falls below the target temperature plus this offset. min value is -2.6, max value is -0.2, unit is °C high_threshold (numeric): Heating stops when the room temperature rises above the target temperature plus this offset. max value is 2.6, unit is °C

Select how the 3 A relay operates. Normally open (NO): The output is powered during heating and unpowered when heating stops. Normally closed (NC): The output is unpowered during heating and powered when heating stops.. Value can be found in the published state on the hydronic_underfloor_heating_relay_output property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"hydronic_underfloor_heating_relay_output": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"hydronic_underfloor_heating_relay_output": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: normally_open_no , normally_closed_nc .

Select how the boiler dry-contact relay operates. Normally open (NO): The contact closes during heating and opens when heating stops. Normally closed (NC): The contact opens during heating and closes when heating stops.. Value can be found in the published state on the boiler_dry_contact_output property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"boiler_dry_contact_output": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boiler_dry_contact_output": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: normally_open_no , normally_closed_nc .

Current external NTC temperature or sensor status.. Value can be found in the published state on the ntc_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Enable or disable NTC overheat protection.. Value can be found in the published state on the ntc_overheat_protection property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ntc_overheat_protection": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ntc_overheat_protection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON nTC overheat protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Temperature threshold at which NTC overheat protection is triggered.. Value can be found in the published state on the ntc_overheat_protection_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ntc_overheat_protection_temperature": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ntc_overheat_protection_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 20 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is °C .

Enable or disable radar presence detection.. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_detection property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"radar_detection": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_detection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals enable radar detection is ON, if disable OFF.

Radar detection sensitivity.. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_sensitivity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"radar_sensitivity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , medium , high .

Do not wake the screen automatically when presence is detected during the configured period.. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_do_not_disturb property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"radar_do_not_disturb": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_do_not_disturb": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals enable radar do not disturb is ON, if disable OFF.

During the scheduled period, presence detection will not wake the screen automatically.. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_do_not_disturb_period": {"start": VALUE, "end": VALUE}} To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"radar_do_not_disturb_period": ""} .

start (text): Start time in HH:mm.

(text): Start time in HH:mm. end (text): End time in HH:mm.

Screen brightness when the device is idle.. Value can be found in the published state on the standby_brightness property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"standby_brightness": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"standby_brightness": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8 .

Screen brightness when the device is active.. Value can be found in the published state on the active_brightness property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"active_brightness": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"active_brightness": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8 .

Reduce screen brightness during the scheduled period.. Value can be found in the published state on the night_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"night_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals enable night mode is ON, if disable OFF.

Period during which night mode brightness is used.. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_mode_period": {"start": VALUE, "end": VALUE}} To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"night_mode_period": ""} .

start (text): Start time in HH:mm.

(text): Start time in HH:mm. end (text): End time in HH:mm.

Adjusts the screen brightness when the device is in standby during the scheduled period.. Value can be found in the published state on the night_brightness property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"night_brightness": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"night_brightness": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8 .

Start or stop Bluetooth pairing broadcast.. Value can be found in the published state on the bluetooth_pairing property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"bluetooth_pairing": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"bluetooth_pairing": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals start bluetooth pairing is ON, if stop OFF.

Read TP-WGZBA temperature control history.. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"read_temperature_control_history": {"type": VALUE, "time_range": VALUE}}

type (enum) allowed values: day , month , half_year

(enum) allowed values: , , time_range (composite)

Last decoded TP-WGZBA temperature control history response.. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_control_history property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.