Nova Digital TO-DM-W/B

ModelTO-DM-W/B
VendorNova Digital
DescriptionTopazio 1 gang Zigbee dimmer switch
Exposeslight (state, brightness), brightness_min, brightness_max, light_type, power_on_behavior, indicator_mode, backlight_switch, countdown
PictureNova Digital TO-DM-W/B

Exposes

Light

This light supports the following features: state, brightness.

  • state: To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

  • brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254. To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""}.

Brightness min (numeric)

Minimum brightness limit. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_min property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Brightness max (numeric)

Maximum brightness limit. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_max property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Light type (enum)

Type of connected light load. Value can be found in the published state on the light_type property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: led, incandescent, halogen.

Power-on behavior (enum)

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, on, previous.

Indicator mode (enum)

Controls the indicator LED mode. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: none, relay, pos.

Backlight switch (binary)

Turns the button backlight on or off. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_switch property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON backlight switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Countdown (numeric)

Countdown timer. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 86400. The unit of this value is s.