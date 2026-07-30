Nova Digital TO-DM-W/B
|Model
|TO-DM-W/B
|Vendor
|Nova Digital
|Description
|Topazio 1 gang Zigbee dimmer switch
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness), brightness_min, brightness_max, light_type, power_on_behavior, indicator_mode, backlight_switch, countdown
|Picture
Exposes
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
Brightness min (numeric)
Minimum brightness limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_min property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Brightness max (numeric)
Maximum brightness limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_max property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Light type (enum)
Type of connected light load. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_type property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
led,
incandescent,
halogen.
Power-on behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
previous.
Indicator mode (enum)
Controls the indicator LED mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
none,
relay,
pos.
Backlight switch (binary)
Turns the button backlight on or off. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON backlight switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Countdown (numeric)
Countdown timer. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
86400. The unit of this value is
s.