Nova Digital TO-DM-W/B

Model TO-DM-W/B Vendor Nova Digital Description Topazio 1 gang Zigbee dimmer switch Exposes light (state, brightness), brightness_min, brightness_max, light_type, power_on_behavior, indicator_mode, backlight_switch, countdown Picture

This light supports the following features: state , brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

Minimum brightness limit. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_min property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Maximum brightness limit. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Type of connected light load. Value can be found in the published state on the light_type property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_type": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: led , incandescent , halogen .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , previous .

Controls the indicator LED mode. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: none , relay , pos .

Turns the button backlight on or off. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON backlight switch is ON, if OFF OFF.