# Livolo TI0001

Model TI0001 Vendor Livolo Description Zigbee switch (1, 2, 3, 4 gang) Exposes switch (state), linkquality Picture

These devices can only be used on channel 26. These devices are locked to the manufacturer's network key (ext_pan_id). Your configuration file data/configuration.yaml must contain the following:

advanced : ext_pan_id : [ 33 , 117 , 141 , 25 , 0 , 75 , 18 , 0 ] channel : 26

These devices may not co-exist with other Zigbee devices on the same network. You may need to add a dedicated coordinator and create a new network for Livolo. The Deconz adapter may not work as a coordinator. Pairing with the Deconz dongle needs to take place immediately after pairing the device with the Livolo hub, but status messages from the device are not then reflected in Zigbee2MQTT (so you can't see when the button has been pressed on the device). The Sonoff Zigbee 3.0 USB Dongle Plus ZBDongle-P does seem to work once reflashed. To allow the device to complete its interview, re-pairing needs to be initiated on the device before the device exits pairing mode (ie before the rapid flashing sequence finishes and as soon as the device appears for the first time in Zigbee2MQTT). If you decided to create a new network, you should specify another 'pan_id'.

advanced : pan_id : 6756

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_left property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_left": "ON"} , {"state_left": "OFF"} or {"state_left": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_left": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_right property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_right": "ON"} , {"state_right": "OFF"} or {"state_right": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_right": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_bottom_left property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_bottom_left": "ON"} , {"state_bottom_left": "OFF"} or {"state_bottom_left": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_bottom_left": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_bottom_right property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_bottom_right": "ON"} , {"state_bottom_right": "OFF"} or {"state_bottom_right": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_bottom_right": ""} .