Livolo TI0001-curtain-switch

ModelTI0001-curtain-switch
VendorLivolo
DescriptionZigbee curtain switch (can only read status, control does not work yet)
Exposesswitch (state)
PictureLivolo TI0001-curtain-switch

Exposes

Switch (left endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_left property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_left": "ON"}, {"state_left": "OFF"} or {"state_left": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_left": ""}.

Switch (right endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_right property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_right": "ON"}, {"state_right": "OFF"} or {"state_right": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_right": ""}.