Livolo TI0001-curtain-switch

ModelTI0001-curtain-switch
VendorLivolo
DescriptionZigbee curtain switch (can only read status, control does not work yet)
Exposesswitch (state), linkquality
PictureLivolo TI0001-curtain-switch

Exposes

Switch (left endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_left property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_left": "ON"}, {"state_left": "OFF"} or {"state_left": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_left": ""}.

Switch (right endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_right property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_right": "ON"}, {"state_right": "OFF"} or {"state_right": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_right": ""}.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.