Livolo TI0001-cover

Model TI0001-cover Vendor Livolo Description Zigbee roller blind motor Exposes cover (state, position), options, moving, linkquality Picture

These devices can only be used on channel 26. These devices are locked to the manufacturer's network key (ext_pan_id). Your configuration file data/configuration.yaml must contain the following:

advanced : ext_pan_id : [ 33 , 117 , 141 , 25 , 0 , 75 , 18 , 0 ] channel : 26

Therefore these devices may not co-existence with other Zigbee devices. Maybe, you need to add a dedicated coordinator and create a new network for Livolo. If you decided to create a new network, you should specify another 'pan_id'.

advanced : pan_id : 6756

Press the buttons "down" and "settings" together for 3 seconds and it blinks red and blue in pairing mode.

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Motor options. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"options": {"motor_speed": VALUE, "motor_direction": VALUE}}

motor_speed (numeric): Motor speed min value is 20, max value is 40, unit is rpm

(numeric): Motor speed min value is 20, max value is 40, unit is rpm motor_direction (enum): Motor direction allowed values: FORWARD , REVERSE

Motor is moving. Value can be found in the published state on the moving property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals undefined moving is ON, if undefined OFF.