Livolo TI0001-cover
|Model
|TI0001-cover
|Vendor
|Livolo
|Description
|Zigbee roller blind motor
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), options, moving, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Important
These devices can only be used on channel 26. These devices are locked to the manufacturer's network key (ext_pan_id). Your configuration file data/configuration.yaml must contain the following:
advanced:
ext_pan_id: [33,117,141,25,0,75,18,0]
channel: 26
Therefore these devices may not co-existence with other Zigbee devices. Maybe, you need to add a dedicated coordinator and create a new network for Livolo. If you decided to create a new network, you should specify another 'pan_id'.
advanced:
pan_id: 6756
Pairing
Press the buttons "down" and "settings" together for 3 seconds and it blinks red and blue in pairing mode.
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Options (composite)
Motor options. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"options": {"motor_speed": VALUE, "motor_direction": VALUE}}
motor_speed(numeric): Motor speed min value is 20, max value is 40, unit is rpm
motor_direction(enum): Motor direction allowed values:
FORWARD,
REVERSE
Moving (binary)
Motor is moving. Value can be found in the published state on the
moving property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
undefined moving is ON, if
undefined OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.