Zigbee2MQTT

Livolo TI0001-cover

ModelTI0001-cover
VendorLivolo
DescriptionZigbee roller blind motor
Exposescover (state, position), options, moving, linkquality
PictureLivolo TI0001-cover

Notes

Important

These devices can only be used on channel 26. These devices are locked to the manufacturer's network key (ext_pan_id). Your configuration file data/configuration.yaml must contain the following:

advanced:
  ext_pan_id: [33,117,141,25,0,75,18,0]
  channel: 26

Therefore these devices may not co-existence with other Zigbee devices. Maybe, you need to add a dedicated coordinator and create a new network for Livolo. If you decided to create a new network, you should specify another 'pan_id'.

advanced:
  pan_id: 6756

Pairing

Press the buttons "down" and "settings" together for 3 seconds and it blinks red and blue in pairing mode.

Exposes

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Options (composite)

Motor options. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"options": {"motor_speed": VALUE, "motor_direction": VALUE}}

  • motor_speed (numeric): Motor speed min value is 20, max value is 40, unit is rpm
  • motor_direction (enum): Motor direction allowed values: FORWARD, REVERSE

Moving (binary)

Motor is moving. Value can be found in the published state on the moving property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals undefined moving is ON, if undefined OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.