Tuya TGM50-ZB
|Model
|TGM50-ZB
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Beok wall thermostat
|Exposes
|lock (state), sensor, climate (system_mode, preset, current_heating_setpoint, running_state, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration), backlight_mode, frost_protection, max_temperature_limit, temperature_delta, factory_reset, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Child lock (lock)
The current state of this lock is in the published state under the
child_lock property (value is
LOCK or
UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": "LOCK"} or
{"child_lock": "UNLOCK"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Sensor (enum)
Select temperature sensor to use. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
internal,
external,
both.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
system_mode,
preset,
current_heating_setpoint,
running_state,
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
manual,
auto. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-9.9and the maximum value is
9.9with a step size of
0.1.
Backlight mode (enum)
Intensity of the backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
always_low,
always_mid,
always_high.
Frost protection (binary)
Antifreeze function. Value can be found in the published state on the
frost_protection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON frost protection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Max temperature limit (numeric)
Maximum upper temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
15 and the maximum value is
90. The unit of this value is
°C. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
default.
Temperature delta (numeric)
The delta between local_temperature and current_heating_setpoint to trigger Heat. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_delta property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_delta": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
°C. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
default.
Factory reset (binary)
Full factory reset, use with caution!. Value can be found in the published state on the
factory_reset property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"factory_reset": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON factory reset is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.