Tuya TE-1Z
|Model
|TE-1Z
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Floor heating thermostat
|Exposes
|state, climate (current_heating_setpoint, running_state, preset, local_temperature_calibration, local_temperature), child_lock, sensor_mode, high_temperature_protection_state, low_temperature_protection_state, high_temperature_protection_setting, low_temperature_protection_setting, temperature_sensor, deadzone_temperature, max_temperature, error_status
|Picture
Exposes
State (binary)
Turn system on or standby mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
current_heating_setpoint,
running_state,
preset,
local_temperature_calibration,
local_temperature.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
auto,
manual,
mixed. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-9and the maximum value is
9with a step size of
1.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Sensor mode (enum)
IN - internal sensor, no heat protection. OU - external sensor, no heat protection. AL - internal sensor for room temperature, external for heat protection. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
IN,
OU,
AL.
High temperature protection state (binary)
If temperature hit the HIGH temperature limit, it will turn off heating until it drops for amount of deadzone/hysteresis degrees. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_temperature_protection_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"high_temperature_protection_state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON high temperature protection state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Low temperature protection state (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
low_temperature_protection_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"low_temperature_protection_state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON low temperature protection state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
High temperature protection setting (numeric)
Alarm temperature max. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_temperature_protection_setting property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"high_temperature_protection_setting": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
20 and the maximum value is
70. The unit of this value is
°C. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
default.
Low temperature protection setting (numeric)
Alarm temperature min. Value can be found in the published state on the
low_temperature_protection_setting property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"low_temperature_protection_setting": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
°C. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
default.
Temperature sensor (numeric)
Floor temperature from external sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_sensor property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Deadzone temperature (numeric)
Hysteresis. Value can be found in the published state on the
deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
9. The unit of this value is
°C. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
default.
Max temperature (numeric)
Maximum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
20 and the maximum value is
70. The unit of this value is
°C. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
default.
Error status (numeric)
Error status. Value can be found in the published state on the
error_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.