Tuya TE-1Z

Model TE-1Z Vendor Tuya Description Floor heating thermostat Exposes state, climate (current_heating_setpoint, running_state, preset, local_temperature_calibration, local_temperature), child_lock, sensor_mode, high_temperature_protection_state, low_temperature_protection_state, high_temperature_protection_setting, low_temperature_protection_setting, temperature_sensor, deadzone_temperature, max_temperature, error_status Picture

Turn system on or standby mode. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint , running_state , preset , local_temperature_calibration , local_temperature .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

IN - internal sensor, no heat protection. OU - external sensor, no heat protection. AL - internal sensor for room temperature, external for heat protection. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: IN , OU , AL .

If temperature hit the HIGH temperature limit, it will turn off heating until it drops for amount of deadzone/hysteresis degrees. Value can be found in the published state on the high_temperature_protection_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_temperature_protection_state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON high temperature protection state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the low_temperature_protection_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"low_temperature_protection_state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON low temperature protection state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Alarm temperature max. Value can be found in the published state on the high_temperature_protection_setting property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_temperature_protection_setting": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 20 and the maximum value is 70 . The unit of this value is °C . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: default .

Alarm temperature min. Value can be found in the published state on the low_temperature_protection_setting property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"low_temperature_protection_setting": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is °C . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: default .

Floor temperature from external sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_sensor property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Hysteresis. Value can be found in the published state on the deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 9 . The unit of this value is °C . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: default .

Maximum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 20 and the maximum value is 70 . The unit of this value is °C . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: default .