Tuya TE-1Z

ModelTE-1Z
VendorTuya
DescriptionFloor heating thermostat
Exposesstate, climate (current_heating_setpoint, running_state, preset, local_temperature_calibration, local_temperature), child_lock, sensor_mode, high_temperature_protection_state, low_temperature_protection_state, high_temperature_protection_setting, low_temperature_protection_setting, temperature_sensor, deadzone_temperature, max_temperature, error_status
PictureTuya TE-1Z

Exposes

State (binary)

Turn system on or standby mode. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint, running_state, preset, local_temperature_calibration, local_temperature.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: auto, manual, mixed. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9 with a step size of 1.

Child lock (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Sensor mode (enum)

IN - internal sensor, no heat protection. OU - external sensor, no heat protection. AL - internal sensor for room temperature, external for heat protection. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: IN, OU, AL.

High temperature protection state (binary)

If temperature hit the HIGH temperature limit, it will turn off heating until it drops for amount of deadzone/hysteresis degrees. Value can be found in the published state on the high_temperature_protection_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_temperature_protection_state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON high temperature protection state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Low temperature protection state (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the low_temperature_protection_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"low_temperature_protection_state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON low temperature protection state is ON, if OFF OFF.

High temperature protection setting (numeric)

Alarm temperature max. Value can be found in the published state on the high_temperature_protection_setting property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_temperature_protection_setting": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 20 and the maximum value is 70. The unit of this value is °C. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: default.

Low temperature protection setting (numeric)

Alarm temperature min. Value can be found in the published state on the low_temperature_protection_setting property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"low_temperature_protection_setting": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is °C. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: default.

Temperature sensor (numeric)

Floor temperature from external sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_sensor property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Deadzone temperature (numeric)

Hysteresis. Value can be found in the published state on the deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 9. The unit of this value is °C. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: default.

Max temperature (numeric)

Maximum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 20 and the maximum value is 70. The unit of this value is °C. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: default.

Error status (numeric)

Error status. Value can be found in the published state on the error_status property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.