Zigbee2MQTT

ORVIBO T40S6Z

ModelT40S6Z
VendorORVIBO
DescriptionMixSwitch 6 gangs
Exposesaction, linkquality
PictureORVIBO T40S6Z

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: button_1_click, button_2_click, button_3_click, button_4_click, button_5_click, button_6_click.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.