ORVIBO T40S6Z

ModelT40S6Z
VendorORVIBO
DescriptionMixSwitch 6 gangs
Exposesaction
PictureORVIBO T40S6Z

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: button_1_click, button_1_hold, button_1_release, button_2_click, button_2_hold, button_2_release, button_3_click, button_3_hold, button_3_release, button_4_click, button_4_hold, button_4_release, button_5_click, button_5_hold, button_5_release, button_6_click, button_6_hold, button_6_release.