# ORVIBO T40S6Z

Model T40S6Z Vendor ORVIBO Description MixSwitch 6 gangs Exposes action, linkquality Picture

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: button_1_click , button_2_click , button_3_click , button_4_click , button_5_click , button_6_click .