Slacky-DIY Smoke Sensor TLSR8258

Model Smoke Sensor TLSR8258 Vendor Slacky-DIY Description Smoke Sensor on Rubezh IP 212-50M2 base Exposes smoke, tamper, battery_low, battery, voltage, switch_type, switch_actions, action Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Type switch. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: toggle .

Actions switch. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on_off , off_on , toggle .