Silabs Silabs series 2 router

Model Silabs series 2 router Vendor Silabs Description Silabs series 2 adapter with router firmware Exposes reset, linkquality Picture

Resets and launches the bootloader for flashing. If USB, ensure the device is already connected to the machine where you intend to flash it before triggering this.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reset": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: reset .