Silabs Silabs series 2 router
|Model
|Silabs series 2 router
|Vendor
|Silabs
|Description
|Silabs series 2 adapter with router firmware
|Exposes
|reset, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Reset (enum)
Resets and launches the bootloader for flashing. If USB, ensure the device is already connected to the machine where you intend to flash it before triggering this.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"reset": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
reset.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.