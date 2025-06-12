Senoro Senoro.Win v2

Model Senoro.Win v2 Vendor Senoro Description Window sensor with 3-state opening (DP101), optional alarm, battery Exposes opening_state, alarm_state, setup_mode, alarm_siren, alarm_siren_duration, vibration, vibration_limit, vibration_siren, vibration_siren_duration, close_signal, transmission_power, magnetic_status, battery Picture

Opening state. Value can be found in the published state on the opening_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: open , closed , tilted .

Alarm was triggered.. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true alarm state is ON, if false OFF.

Set mode status. Value can be found in the published state on the setup_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"setup_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true setup mode is ON, if false OFF.

Activate the siren when the alarm is triggered.. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_siren property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_siren": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true alarm siren is ON, if false OFF.

Duration of the alarm siren.. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_siren_duration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_siren_duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 180 .

Value of vibration.. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Limit at which a vibration is reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"vibration_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

Activate the siren when vibrating.. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration_siren property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"vibration_siren": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true vibration siren is ON, if false OFF.

Duration of the vibrating siren.. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration_siren_duration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"vibration_siren_duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 180 .

Enable sound when closing the window.. Value can be found in the published state on the close_signal property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"close_signal": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true close signal is ON, if false OFF.

Transmission power 11-19. High value > battery consumption.. Value can be found in the published state on the transmission_power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"transmission_power": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 11 and the maximum value is 19 .

Magnetic status.. Value can be found in the published state on the magnetic_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true magnetic status is ON, if false OFF.