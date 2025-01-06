Senoro Senoro.Win

Model Senoro.Win Vendor Senoro Description Senoro window alarm Exposes opening_state, alarm, battery Picture

Value can be found in the published state on the opening_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: open , closed , tilted .

Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true alarm is ON, if false OFF.