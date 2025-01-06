Senoro Senoro.Win
|Model
|Senoro.Win
|Vendor
|Senoro
|Description
|Senoro window alarm
|Exposes
|opening_state, alarm, battery
|Picture
Exposes
Opening state (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
opening_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
open,
closed,
tilted.
Alarm (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.