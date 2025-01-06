Senoro Senoro.Win

Model: Senoro.Win
Vendor: Senoro
Description: Senoro window alarm
Exposes: opening_state, alarm, battery
PictureSenoro Senoro.Win

Exposes

Opening state (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the opening_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: open, closed, tilted.

Alarm (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.