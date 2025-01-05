Lincukoo SZW08

ModelSZW08
VendorLincukoo
DescriptionWater leakage sensor with 2 in 1
Exposesalarm_status, mode, alarm_ringtone, battery
Alarm status (enum)

device alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_status property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: normal, alarm.

Mode (enum)

work mode of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: leakage, shortage.

Alarm ringtone (enum)

Ringtone of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_ringtone property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_ringtone": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: mute, ring1, ring2, ring3.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.