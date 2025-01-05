Lincukoo SZW08

Model SZW08 Vendor Lincukoo Description Water leakage sensor with 2 in 1 Exposes alarm_status, mode, alarm_ringtone, battery Picture

device alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: normal , alarm .

work mode of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: leakage , shortage .

Ringtone of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_ringtone property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_ringtone": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: mute , ring1 , ring2 , ring3 .