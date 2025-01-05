Lincukoo SZW08
|Model
|SZW08
|Vendor
|Lincukoo
|Description
|Water leakage sensor with 2 in 1
|Exposes
|alarm_status, mode, alarm_ringtone, battery
|Picture
Exposes
Alarm status (enum)
device alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
normal,
alarm.
Mode (enum)
work mode of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
leakage,
shortage.
Alarm ringtone (enum)
Ringtone of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_ringtone property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_ringtone": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
mute,
ring1,
ring2,
ring3.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.