# TuYa SZR07U

Model SZR07U Vendor TuYa Description 24GHz millimeter wave radar Exposes presence, detection_range, radar_sensitivity, target_distance, indicator, fading_time, linkquality Picture

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

# Detection range (numeric)

Maximum range. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_range property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1.5 and the maximum value is 6 . The unit of this value is m .

# Radar sensitivity (numeric)

Sensitivity of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 68 and the maximum value is 90 .

# Target distance (numeric)

Distance of detected target. Value can be found in the published state on the target_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000 . The unit of this value is cm .

LED indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON indicator is ON, if OFF OFF.

# Fading time (numeric)

Fading time. Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 3 and the maximum value is 1799 . The unit of this value is s .