TuYa SZR07U
|Model
|SZR07U
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|24GHz millimeter wave radar
|Exposes
|presence, detection_range, radar_sensitivity, target_distance, indicator, fading_time, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Detection range (numeric)
Maximum range. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_range property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1.5 and the maximum value is
6. The unit of this value is
m.
Radar sensitivity (numeric)
Sensitivity of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
68 and the maximum value is
90.
Target distance (numeric)
Distance of detected target. Value can be found in the published state on the
target_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
cm.
Indicator (binary)
LED indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON indicator is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Fading time (numeric)
Fading time. Value can be found in the published state on the
fading_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fading_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
3 and the maximum value is
1799. The unit of this value is
s.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.