Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa SZR07U

ModelSZR07U
VendorTuYa
Description24GHz millimeter wave radar
Exposespresence, detection_range, radar_sensitivity, target_distance, indicator, fading_time, linkquality
PictureTuYa SZR07U

Exposes

Presence (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Detection range (numeric)

Maximum range. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_range property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1.5 and the maximum value is 6. The unit of this value is m.

Radar sensitivity (numeric)

Sensitivity of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 68 and the maximum value is 90.

Target distance (numeric)

Distance of detected target. Value can be found in the published state on the target_distance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000. The unit of this value is cm.

Indicator (binary)

LED indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON indicator is ON, if OFF OFF.

Fading time (numeric)

Fading time. Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 3 and the maximum value is 1799. The unit of this value is s.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.