Sercomm SZ-WTD03

ModelSZ-WTD03
VendorSercomm
DescriptionWater leak detector
Exposeswater_leak, battery_low
PictureSercomm SZ-WTD03

Exposes

Water leak (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.