SmartThings SZ-SRN12N

Model SZ-SRN12N Vendor SmartThings Description Smart siren Exposes warning, linkquality Picture

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe_level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}

mode (enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: stop , burglar , fire , emergency , police_panic , fire_panic , emergency_panic

level (enum): Sound level allowed values: low , medium , high , very_high

strobe_level (enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values: low , medium , high , very_high

strobe (binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values: true or false

strobe_duty_cycle (numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10

(numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10 duration (numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s