SmartThings SZ-SRN12N

ModelSZ-SRN12N
VendorSmartThings
DescriptionSmart siren
Exposeswarning
PictureSmartThings SZ-SRN12N

Exposes

Warning (composite)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"mode": "VALUE", "level": "VALUE", "strobe_level": "VALUE", "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}

  • mode (enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: stop, burglar, fire, emergency, police_panic, fire_panic, emergency_panic
  • level (enum): Sound level allowed values: low, medium, high, very_high
  • strobe_level (enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values: low, medium, high, very_high
  • strobe (binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values: true or false
  • strobe_duty_cycle (numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10
  • duration (numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s