SmartThings SZ-SRN12N
|Model
|SZ-SRN12N
|Vendor
|SmartThings
|Description
|Smart siren
|Exposes
|warning
|Picture
Exposes
Warning (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"warning": {"mode": "VALUE", "level": "VALUE", "strobe_level": "VALUE", "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}
mode(enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values:
stop,
burglar,
fire,
emergency,
police_panic,
fire_panic,
emergency_panic
level(enum): Sound level allowed values:
low,
medium,
high,
very_high
strobe_level(enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values:
low,
medium,
high,
very_high
strobe(binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values:
trueor
false
strobe_duty_cycle(numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10
duration(numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s