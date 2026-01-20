Sygonix SY-6811314

ModelSY-6811314
VendorSygonix
DescriptionZigbee Smart Button/Switch Pusher
Exposesswitch (state), mode, click_sustain_time, arm_down_percent, arm_up_percent, auto_adjustment, set_switch_state, battery
PictureSygonix SY-6811314

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Mode (enum)

work mode of the finger robot. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: click, long_press.

Click sustain time (numeric)

keep times for click. Value can be found in the published state on the click_sustain_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"click_sustain_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0.3 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is s.

Arm down percent (numeric)

the position for arm moving down. Value can be found in the published state on the arm_down_percent property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"arm_down_percent": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 30.

Arm up percent (numeric)

the position for arm moving up. Value can be found in the published state on the arm_up_percent property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"arm_up_percent": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 30.

Auto adjustment (binary)

auto adjustment the arm position. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_adjustment property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_adjustment": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON auto adjustment is ON, if OFF OFF.

Set switch state (binary)

set the switch display status. Value can be found in the published state on the set_switch_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_switch_state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON set switch state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.