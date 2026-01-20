Sygonix SY-6811314

Model SY-6811314 Vendor Sygonix Description Zigbee Smart Button/Switch Pusher Exposes switch (state), mode, click_sustain_time, arm_down_percent, arm_up_percent, auto_adjustment, set_switch_state, battery Picture

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

work mode of the finger robot. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: click , long_press .

keep times for click. Value can be found in the published state on the click_sustain_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"click_sustain_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.3 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is s .

the position for arm moving down. Value can be found in the published state on the arm_down_percent property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"arm_down_percent": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 30 .

the position for arm moving up. Value can be found in the published state on the arm_up_percent property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"arm_up_percent": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 30 .

auto adjustment the arm position. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_adjustment property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_adjustment": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON auto adjustment is ON, if OFF OFF.

set the switch display status. Value can be found in the published state on the set_switch_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_switch_state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON set switch state is ON, if OFF OFF.