Swann SWO-MOS1PA

Model SWO-MOS1PA Vendor Swann Description Motion and temperature sensor Exposes occupancy, battery_low, tamper Picture

Device is listed as having temperature detection. This feature is still being investigated.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.