Swann SWO-KEF1PA

Model SWO-KEF1PA Vendor Swann Description Key fob remote Exposes action, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: home , sleep , away , panic .