Zigbee2MQTT

Swann SWO-KEF1PA

ModelSWO-KEF1PA
VendorSwann
DescriptionKey fob remote
Exposesaction, linkquality
PictureSwann SWO-KEF1PA

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: home, sleep, away, panic.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.