Zigbee2MQTT

ORVIBO SW30

ModelSW30
VendorORVIBO
DescriptionWater leakage sensor
Exposeswater_leak, battery_low, tamper, linkquality
PictureORVIBO SW30

Exposes

Water_leak (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true water_leak is ON, if false OFF.

Battery_low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Tamper (binary)

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.