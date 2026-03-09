Rti-Tek STHZB

ModelSTHZB
VendorRti-Tek
DescriptionTemperature and humidity sensor
Exposestemperature, humidity, battery, dew_point, vpd, humidity_comfort, comfort_humidity_lower_limit, comfort_humidity_upper_limit, comfort_temperature_lower_limit, comfort_temperature_upper_limit, product_name, temperature_unit, internal_temperature_calibration, internal_humidity_calibration, sample_interval, temperature_alarm_upper, temperature_alarm_lower, humidity_alarm_upper, humidity_alarm_lower, fault_status, temperature_alarm_status, humidity_alarm_status
PictureRti-Tek STHZB

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Temperature (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Dew point (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the dew_point property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Vpd (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the vpd property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kPa.

Humidity comfort (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_comfort property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: dry, comfort, wet, normal.

Comfort humidity lower limit (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_humidity_lower_limit property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_humidity_lower_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Comfort humidity upper limit (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_humidity_upper_limit property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_humidity_upper_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Comfort temperature lower limit (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature_lower_limit property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature_lower_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is °C.

Comfort temperature upper limit (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature_upper_limit property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature_upper_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is °C.

Product name (text)

Value can be found in the published state on the product_name property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"product_name": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value.

Temperature unit (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_unit property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_unit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: celsius, fahrenheit.

Internal temperature calibration (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the internal_temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"internal_temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is °C.

Internal humidity calibration (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the internal_humidity_calibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"internal_humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is %.

Sample interval (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the sample_interval property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sample_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 3600. The unit of this value is s.

Temperature alarm upper (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_alarm_upper property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_alarm_upper": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is °C.

Temperature alarm lower (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_alarm_lower property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_alarm_lower": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity alarm upper (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_alarm_upper property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_alarm_upper": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Humidity alarm lower (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_alarm_lower property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_alarm_lower": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Fault status (text)

Value can be found in the published state on the fault_status property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fault_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value.

Temperature alarm status (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_alarm_status property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_alarm_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: normal, low, high.

Humidity alarm status (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_alarm_status property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_alarm_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: normal, low, high.