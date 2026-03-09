Rti-Tek STHZB
|Model
|STHZB
|Vendor
|Rti-Tek
|Description
|Temperature and humidity sensor
|Exposes
|temperature, humidity, battery, dew_point, vpd, humidity_comfort, comfort_humidity_lower_limit, comfort_humidity_upper_limit, comfort_temperature_lower_limit, comfort_temperature_upper_limit, product_name, temperature_unit, internal_temperature_calibration, internal_humidity_calibration, sample_interval, temperature_alarm_upper, temperature_alarm_lower, humidity_alarm_upper, humidity_alarm_lower, fault_status, temperature_alarm_status, humidity_alarm_status
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Temperature (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Dew point (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
dew_point property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Vpd (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
vpd property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kPa.
Humidity comfort (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_comfort property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
dry,
comfort,
wet,
normal.
Comfort humidity lower limit (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
comfort_humidity_lower_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comfort_humidity_lower_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Comfort humidity upper limit (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
comfort_humidity_upper_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comfort_humidity_upper_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Comfort temperature lower limit (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
comfort_temperature_lower_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comfort_temperature_lower_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-20 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
°C.
Comfort temperature upper limit (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
comfort_temperature_upper_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comfort_temperature_upper_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-20 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
°C.
Product name (text)
Value can be found in the published state on the
product_name property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"product_name": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Temperature unit (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_unit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_unit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
celsius,
fahrenheit.
Internal temperature calibration (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
internal_temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"internal_temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
°C.
Internal humidity calibration (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
internal_humidity_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"internal_humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
%.
Sample interval (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
sample_interval property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sample_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
Temperature alarm upper (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_alarm_upper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_alarm_upper": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-30 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature alarm lower (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_alarm_lower property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_alarm_lower": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-30 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity alarm upper (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_alarm_upper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_alarm_upper": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Humidity alarm lower (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_alarm_lower property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_alarm_lower": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Fault status (text)
Value can be found in the published state on the
fault_status property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"fault_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Temperature alarm status (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_alarm_status property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_alarm_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
normal,
low,
high.
Humidity alarm status (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_alarm_status property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_alarm_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
normal,
low,
high.