Rti-Tek STHZB

Model STHZB Vendor Rti-Tek Description Temperature and humidity sensor Exposes temperature, humidity, battery, dew_point, vpd, humidity_comfort, comfort_humidity_lower_limit, comfort_humidity_upper_limit, comfort_temperature_lower_limit, comfort_temperature_upper_limit, product_name, temperature_unit, internal_temperature_calibration, internal_humidity_calibration, sample_interval, temperature_alarm_upper, temperature_alarm_lower, humidity_alarm_upper, humidity_alarm_lower, fault_status, temperature_alarm_status, humidity_alarm_status Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Value can be found in the published state on the dew_point property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the vpd property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kPa .

Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_comfort property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: dry , comfort , wet , normal .

Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_humidity_lower_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_humidity_lower_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_humidity_upper_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_humidity_upper_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature_lower_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature_lower_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature_upper_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature_upper_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the product_name property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"product_name": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_unit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_unit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: celsius , fahrenheit .

Value can be found in the published state on the internal_temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"internal_temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the internal_humidity_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"internal_humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is % .

Value can be found in the published state on the sample_interval property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sample_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_alarm_upper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_alarm_upper": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_alarm_lower property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_alarm_lower": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_alarm_upper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_alarm_upper": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_alarm_lower property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_alarm_lower": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Value can be found in the published state on the fault_status property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fault_status": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_alarm_status property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_alarm_status": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: normal , low , high .