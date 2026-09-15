Gluon ST001
|Model
|ST001
|Vendor
|Gluon
|Description
|FCU thermostat with minimum temperature limit
|Exposes
|climate (local_temperature, system_mode, fan_mode, current_heating_setpoint, preset, local_temperature_calibration), child_lock, schedule_text, min_temperature, max_temperature, deadzone_temperature
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Switch the thermostat off first, otherwise it will not enter pairing mode. Then press and hold the fan speed button and the down arrow together until the Wi-Fi-like icon starts blinking. The manual states 30 seconds, but pairing mode is usually entered after about 8 seconds. Turn the thermostat back on once the interview has finished.
Relation to the Tuya BAC-002-ALZB
This is the same FCU thermostat hardware as the Tuya BAC-002-ALZB / BAC-003, but with a different Zigbee module (Silicon Labs instead of Telink) and a firmware that reassigns several datapoints. It therefore needs its own definition. The differences, all verified on the device:
|Function
|ST001 (
_TZE200_d2nady2a,
_TZE204_d2nady2a)
|BAC-002-ALZB (
_TZE204_dzuqwsyg)
|Minimum setpoint limit
|DP 26
|not available
|Hysteresis (deadzone)
|DP 102
|DP 26
|Fan speed
|DP 49
|DP 28
|Preset (auto/manual)
|DP 103
|DP 4
On this firmware DP 4 still reports, but is stuck at
manual and ignores writes, so it is not mapped.
The device ships with two Tuya manufacturer names,
_TZE200_d2nady2a and
_TZE204_d2nady2a. Both run the same firmware and expose the same datapoints.
Minimum temperature
min_temperature sets the lowest setpoint that can be selected, both from Zigbee and from the device itself. It is the counterpart of
max_temperature. Ranges come from the thermostat's hidden installer menu: minimum 5–20 °C, maximum 30–45 °C, hysteresis 1–5 °C.
Settings only available on the device
The hidden installer menu has several parameters that this firmware does not expose over Zigbee: fan behaviour when the setpoint is reached, which buttons the child lock blocks, cooling-only vs cooling/heating mode selection, 12/24 hour display and the display mode. These can only be changed from the thermostat.
Reporting behaviour
The device only reports a datapoint when its value changes; it does not send a full dump on request. After pairing, values appear one by one as they change, so some entities stay empty until the corresponding setting is touched once.
Stop message flooding
Like other thermostats of this family, this unit sends several identical messages per update. To stop this from flooding your MQTT queues, add the following to your
configuration.yaml:
devices:
'0x1234567890abcdef':
friendly_name: thermostat
debounce: 1