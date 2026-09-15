Gluon ST001

Model ST001 Vendor Gluon Description FCU thermostat with minimum temperature limit Exposes climate (local_temperature, system_mode, fan_mode, current_heating_setpoint, preset, local_temperature_calibration), child_lock, schedule_text, min_temperature, max_temperature, deadzone_temperature Picture

Switch the thermostat off first, otherwise it will not enter pairing mode. Then press and hold the fan speed button and the down arrow together until the Wi-Fi-like icon starts blinking. The manual states 30 seconds, but pairing mode is usually entered after about 8 seconds. Turn the thermostat back on once the interview has finished.

This is the same FCU thermostat hardware as the Tuya BAC-002-ALZB / BAC-003, but with a different Zigbee module (Silicon Labs instead of Telink) and a firmware that reassigns several datapoints. It therefore needs its own definition. The differences, all verified on the device:

Function ST001 ( _TZE200_d2nady2a , _TZE204_d2nady2a ) BAC-002-ALZB ( _TZE204_dzuqwsyg ) Minimum setpoint limit DP 26 not available Hysteresis (deadzone) DP 102 DP 26 Fan speed DP 49 DP 28 Preset (auto/manual) DP 103 DP 4

On this firmware DP 4 still reports, but is stuck at manual and ignores writes, so it is not mapped.

The device ships with two Tuya manufacturer names, _TZE200_d2nady2a and _TZE204_d2nady2a . Both run the same firmware and expose the same datapoints.

min_temperature sets the lowest setpoint that can be selected, both from Zigbee and from the device itself. It is the counterpart of max_temperature . Ranges come from the thermostat's hidden installer menu: minimum 5–20 °C, maximum 30–45 °C, hysteresis 1–5 °C.

The hidden installer menu has several parameters that this firmware does not expose over Zigbee: fan behaviour when the setpoint is reached, which buttons the child lock blocks, cooling-only vs cooling/heating mode selection, 12/24 hour display and the display mode. These can only be changed from the thermostat.

The device only reports a datapoint when its value changes; it does not send a full dump on request. After pairing, values appear one by one as they change, so some entities stay empty until the corresponding setting is touched once.

Like other thermostats of this family, this unit sends several identical messages per update. To stop this from flooding your MQTT queues, add the following to your configuration.yaml :