# TuYa SS9600ZB

Model SS9600ZB Vendor TuYa Description 6 gang remote Exposes battery, action, linkquality Picture

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: 1_single , 1_double , 1_hold , 2_single , 2_double , 2_hold , 3_single , 3_double , 3_hold , 4_single , 4_double , 4_hold , 5_single , 5_double , 5_hold , 6_single , 6_double , 6_hold .