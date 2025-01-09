LoraTap SS6400ZB

Model SS6400ZB Vendor LoraTap Description 4 button portable remote control Exposes battery, action Picture

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .