Zigbee2MQTT

Climax SRAC-23B-ZBSR

ModelSRAC-23B-ZBSR
VendorClimax
DescriptionSmart siren
Exposesbattery_low, tamper, warning, max_duration, alarm, linkquality
PictureClimax SRAC-23B-ZBSR

Notes

Warning usage

Warning only support a single mode, burglar

Duration of using warning can be shorter than max_duration but not longer. If max_duration are set to 60 seconds, and you try to set warning with duration of 90 seconds, the warning will only apply for 60 seconds. Default value of max_duration are 300 seconds

This device do not support the strobe_duty_cycle functionality

Triggering alarm, Advanced

This siren can be triggered manually by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with the payloads:

To start :

  • {"warning":{"duration":60,"level":"low","mode":"burglar","strobe":false,"strobe_duty_cycle":0}} Where:
  • duration: the number of seconds the alarm will be on
  • level: low, medium, high, very_high
  • mode: stop, burglar
  • strobe: true, false
  • strobe_duty_cycle: not supported

To stop:

  • {"warning":{"duration":60,"level":"low","mode":"stop","strobe":false,"strobe_duty_cycle":0}}

Triggering alarm, Simple

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": "START"} and {"alarm": "OFF"} Set max_duration from the Zigbee2MQTT UI or by publishing {"max_duration": NEW_VALUE} This alarm are preset to highest volume

Exposes

Battery_low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Tamper (binary)

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Warning (composite)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe_level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}

  • mode (enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: stop, burglar, fire, emergency, police_panic, fire_panic, emergency_panic
  • level (enum): Sound level allowed values: low, medium, high, very_high
  • strobe_level (enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values: low, medium, high, very_high
  • strobe (binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values: true or false
  • strobe_duty_cycle (numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10
  • duration (numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s

Max_duration (numeric)

Duration of Siren. Value can be found in the published state on the max_duration property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_duration": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600. The unit of this value is s.

Alarm (binary)

Manual start of siren. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals START alarm is ON, if OFF OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.