Climax SRAC-23B-ZBSR
|Model
|SRAC-23B-ZBSR
|Vendor
|Climax
|Description
|Smart siren
|Exposes
|battery_low, tamper, warning, max_duration, alarm, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Warning usage
Warning only support a single mode,
burglar
Duration of using
warning can be shorter than
max_duration but not longer. If
max_duration are set to 60 seconds, and you try to set
warning with
duration of 90 seconds, the warning will only apply for 60 seconds. Default value of
max_duration are 300 seconds
This device do not support the
strobe_duty_cycle functionality
Triggering alarm, Advanced
This siren can be triggered manually by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with the payloads:
To start :
{"warning":{"duration":60,"level":"low","mode":"burglar","strobe":false,"strobe_duty_cycle":0}}Where:
duration: the number of seconds the alarm will be on
level:
low,
medium,
high,
very_high
mode:
stop,
burglar
strobe:
true,
false
strobe_duty_cycle: not supported
To stop:
{"warning":{"duration":60,"level":"low","mode":"stop","strobe":false,"strobe_duty_cycle":0}}
Triggering alarm, Simple
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm": "START"} and
{"alarm": "OFF"} Set
max_duration from the Zigbee2MQTT UI or by publishing
{"max_duration": NEW_VALUE} This alarm are preset to highest volume
Exposes
Battery_low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery_low is ON, if
false OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Warning (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe_level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}
mode(enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values:
stop,
burglar,
fire,
emergency,
police_panic,
fire_panic,
emergency_panic
level(enum): Sound level allowed values:
low,
medium,
high,
very_high
strobe_level(enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values:
low,
medium,
high,
very_high
strobe(binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values:
trueor
false
strobe_duty_cycle(numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10
duration(numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s
Max_duration (numeric)
Duration of Siren. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_duration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_duration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
s.
Alarm (binary)
Manual start of siren. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
START alarm is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.