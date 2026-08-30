Climax SRAC-23B-ZBSR

Model SRAC-23B-ZBSR Vendor Climax Description Smart siren Exposes battery_low, tamper, warning, squawk, alarm, max_duration Picture

Warning only support a single mode, burglar

Duration of using warning can be shorter than max_duration but not longer. If max_duration are set to 60 seconds, and you try to set warning with duration of 90 seconds, the warning will only apply for 60 seconds. Default value of max_duration are 300 seconds

This device do not support the strobe_duty_cycle functionality

This siren can be triggered manually by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with the payloads:

To start :

{"warning":{"duration":60,"level":"low","mode":"burglar","strobe":false,"strobe_duty_cycle":0}} Where:

duration : the number of seconds the alarm will be on

: the number of seconds the alarm will be on level : low , medium , high , very_high

: , , , mode : stop , burglar

: , strobe : true , false

: , strobe_duty_cycle : not supported

To stop:

{"warning":{"duration":60,"level":"low","mode":"stop","strobe":false,"strobe_duty_cycle":0}}

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": "START"} and {"alarm": "OFF"} Set max_duration from the Zigbee2MQTT UI or by publishing {"max_duration": NEW_VALUE} This alarm are preset to highest volume

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe_level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}

mode (enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: stop , burglar , fire , emergency , police_panic , fire_panic , emergency_panic

(enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: , , , , , , level (enum): Sound level allowed values: low , medium , high , very_high

(enum): Sound level allowed values: , , , strobe_level (enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values: low , medium , high , very_high

(enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values: , , , strobe (binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values: true or false

(binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values: or strobe_duty_cycle (numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10

(numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10 duration (numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"squawk": {"state": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE}}

state (enum): Set Squawk state allowed values: system_is_armed , system_is_disarmed

(enum): Set Squawk state allowed values: , level (enum): Sound level allowed values: low , medium , high , very_high

(enum): Sound level allowed values: , , , strobe (binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) for Squawk allowed values: true or false

Manual start of siren. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals START alarm is ON, if OFF OFF.