Sunricher SR-ZG9070A-SS
|Model
|SR-ZG9070A-SS
|Vendor
|Sunricher
|Description
|Smart photoelectric smoke alarm
|Exposes
|battery, smoke_alarm_1, smoke_alarm_2, tamper, battery_low, warning
|Picture
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Smoke alarm 1 (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected smoke (alarm_1). Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke_alarm_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true smoke alarm 1 is ON, if
false OFF.
Smoke alarm 2 (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected smoke (alarm_2). Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke_alarm_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true smoke alarm 2 is ON, if
false OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Warning (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe_level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}
mode(enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values:
stop,
burglar,
fire,
emergency,
police_panic,
fire_panic,
emergency_panic
level(enum): Sound level allowed values:
low,
medium,
high,
very_high
strobe_level(enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values:
low,
medium,
high,
very_high
strobe(binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values:
trueor
false
strobe_duty_cycle(numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10
duration(numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s