Sunricher SR-ZG9060B-CS

Model SR-ZG9060B-CS Vendor Sunricher Description Smart carbon monoxide alarm Exposes battery, carbon_monoxide_alarm_1, carbon_monoxide_alarm_2, tamper, battery_low, warning Picture

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates whether the device detected carbon monoxide (alarm_1). Value can be found in the published state on the carbon_monoxide_alarm_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true carbon monoxide alarm 1 is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device detected carbon monoxide (alarm_2). Value can be found in the published state on the carbon_monoxide_alarm_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true carbon monoxide alarm 2 is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe_level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}