Sunricher SR-ZG9060A-GS

ModelSR-ZG9060A-GS
VendorSunricher
DescriptionSmart combustible gas sensor
Exposesgas_alarm_1, gas_alarm_2, tamper, battery_low, warning
PictureSunricher SR-ZG9060A-GS

Exposes

Gas alarm 1 (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected gas (alarm_1). Value can be found in the published state on the gas_alarm_1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true gas alarm 1 is ON, if false OFF.

Gas alarm 2 (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected gas (alarm_2). Value can be found in the published state on the gas_alarm_2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true gas alarm 2 is ON, if false OFF.

Tamper (binary)

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Warning (composite)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe_level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}

  • mode (enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: stop, burglar, fire, emergency, police_panic, fire_panic, emergency_panic
  • level (enum): Sound level allowed values: low, medium, high, very_high
  • strobe_level (enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values: low, medium, high, very_high
  • strobe (binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values: true or false
  • strobe_duty_cycle (numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10
  • duration (numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s