Sunricher SR-ZG9050C-WS

Model SR-ZG9050C-WS Vendor Sunricher Description Smart water leakage sensor Exposes battery, water_leak_alarm_1, water_leak_alarm_2, tamper, battery_low Picture

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak (alarm_1). Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak_alarm_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true water leak alarm 1 is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak (alarm_2). Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak_alarm_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true water leak alarm 2 is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.