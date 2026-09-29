Sunricher SR-ZG9002KR12-Z4

ModelSR-ZG9002KR12-Z4
VendorSunricher
DescriptionZigbee smart wall panel remote with 4 group buttons, 7 scene buttons and rotary knob
Exposesbattery, action
PictureSunricher SR-ZG9002KR12-Z4

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: power_on, power_off, on_1, off_1, on_2, off_2, on_3, off_3, on_4, off_4, color_temperature_step_up, color_temperature_step_down, hue_step_up, hue_step_down, curtain_open, curtain_close, curtain_stop, brightness_move_to_level, brightness_move_up, brightness_move_down, brightness_step_up, brightness_step_down, brightness_stop, recall, store, add, remove, remove_all.