Sunricher SR-ZG9002K16-Pro
|Model
|SR-ZG9002K16-Pro
|Vendor
|Sunricher
|Description
|Zigbee smart wall panel remote
|Exposes
|battery, action, linkquality
|Picture
Home Assistant
For easy integration with Home Assistant, you can use our blueprint. This blueprint helps you:
- Identify and respond to button press events from different buttons on the device
- Easily distinguish between buttons in your automations
- Simplify the automation setup process
Click the badge above to import the blueprint into your Home Assistant instance.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
short_press,
double_press,
hold,
hold_released.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.