Sunricher SR-ZG9002K16-Pro

Model SR-ZG9002K16-Pro Vendor Sunricher Description Zigbee smart wall panel remote Exposes battery, action, linkquality Picture

For easy integration with Home Assistant, you can use our blueprint. This blueprint helps you:

Identify and respond to button press events from different buttons on the device

Easily distinguish between buttons in your automations

Simplify the automation setup process

Click the badge above to import the blueprint into your Home Assistant instance.

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: short_press , double_press , hold , hold_released .