Sunricher SR-ZG9002K16-Pro

ModelSR-ZG9002K16-Pro
VendorSunricher
DescriptionZigbee smart wall panel remote
Exposesbattery, action, linkquality
PictureSunricher SR-ZG9002K16-Pro

Home Assistant

For easy integration with Home Assistant, you can use our blueprint. This blueprint helps you:

  • Identify and respond to button press events from different buttons on the device
  • Easily distinguish between buttons in your automations
  • Simplify the automation setup process

Click the badge above to import the blueprint into your Home Assistant instance.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: short_press, double_press, hold, hold_released.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.