Sunricher SR-ZG2836D5-Pro

Model SR-ZG2836D5-Pro Vendor Sunricher Description Zigbee smart remote Exposes battery, action, linkquality Picture

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: short_press , double_press , hold , hold_released , clockwise_rotation , anti_clockwise_rotation , stop_rotation .