ShinaSystem SQM300ZC4

ModelSQM300ZC4
VendorShinaSystem
DescriptionSiHAS remote control 4 full button
Exposesbattery, action
PictureShinaSystem SQM300ZC4

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: 1_single, 1_double, 1_long, 2_single, 2_double, 2_long, 3_single, 3_double, 3_long, 4_single, 4_double, 4_long.