ShinaSystem SQM300ZC4
|Model
|SQM300ZC4
|Vendor
|ShinaSystem
|Description
|SiHAS remote control 4 full button
|Exposes
|battery, action
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
1_single,
1_double,
1_long,
2_single,
2_double,
2_long,
3_single,
3_double,
3_long,
4_single,
4_double,
4_long.