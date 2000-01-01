Tuya SP107E-Zigbee

Model SP107E-Zigbee Vendor Tuya Description LED music controller Exposes light (state, color_hs), color_hs, brightness_percent, mode, speed, effect, music_strip_pattern, music_screen_pattern, sensitivity, segment_count, segment_pixels, rgb_order, led_chip Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

This light supports the following features: state , color_hs .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

color_hs : To control the hue/saturation (color) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color": {"hue": HUE, "saturation": SATURATION}} (e.g. {"color":{"hue":360,"saturation":100}} ). To read the hue/saturation send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color":{"hue":"","saturation":""}} . Alternatively it is possible to set the hue/saturation via: HSB space (hue, saturation, brightness): {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "b": B}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"b":100}} or {"color": {"hsb": "H,S,B"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsb":"360,100,100"}} HSV space (hue, saturation, value): {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "v": V}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"v":100}} or {"color": {"hsv": "H,S,V"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsv":"360,100,100"}} HSL space (hue, saturation, lightness) {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "l": L}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"l":100}} or {"color": {"hsl": "H,S,L"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsl":"360,100,100"}}



Falling dot color in music screen mode. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"falling_dot_color": {"hue": VALUE, "saturation": VALUE}}

hue (numeric) max value is 360

(numeric) max value is 360 saturation (numeric) max value is 100

Brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_percent property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_percent": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: solid , effects , music_strip , music_screen .

Effect speed (1 = fastest). Value can be found in the published state on the speed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"speed": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 .

Effect (0 = auto cycle). Value can be found in the published state on the effect property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"effect": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 180 .

Music strip pattern (0 = auto cycle). Value can be found in the published state on the music_strip_pattern property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"music_strip_pattern": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 22 .

Music screen pattern (0 = auto cycle). Value can be found in the published state on the music_screen_pattern property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"music_screen_pattern": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 30 .

Microphone sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Number of segments. Value can be found in the published state on the segment_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"segment_count": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 .

Pixels per segment. Value can be found in the published state on the segment_pixels property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"segment_pixels": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 300 .

Colour channel order of the strip. Value can be found in the published state on the rgb_order property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"rgb_order": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: RGB , RBG , GRB , GBR , BRG , BGR .