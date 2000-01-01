Tuya SP107E-Zigbee
|Model
|SP107E-Zigbee
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|LED music controller
|Exposes
|light (state, color_hs), color_hs, brightness_percent, mode, speed, effect, music_strip_pattern, music_screen_pattern, sensitivity, segment_count, segment_pixels, rgb_order, led_chip
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
color_hs.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
color_hs: To control the hue/saturation (color) publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"color": {"hue": HUE, "saturation": SATURATION}}(e.g.
{"color":{"hue":360,"saturation":100}}). To read the hue/saturation send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"color":{"hue":"","saturation":""}}. Alternatively it is possible to set the hue/saturation via:
- HSB space (hue, saturation, brightness):
{"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "b": B}}e.g.
{"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"b":100}}or
{"color": {"hsb": "H,S,B"}}e.g.
{"color":{"hsb":"360,100,100"}}
- HSV space (hue, saturation, value):
{"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "v": V}}e.g.
{"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"v":100}}or
{"color": {"hsv": "H,S,V"}}e.g.
{"color":{"hsv":"360,100,100"}}
- HSL space (hue, saturation, lightness)
{"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "l": L}}e.g.
{"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"l":100}}or
{"color": {"hsl": "H,S,L"}}e.g.
{"color":{"hsl":"360,100,100"}}
- HSB space (hue, saturation, brightness):
Falling dot color (composite)
Falling dot color in music screen mode. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"falling_dot_color": {"hue": VALUE, "saturation": VALUE}}
hue(numeric) max value is 360
saturation(numeric) max value is 100
Brightness percent (numeric)
Brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_percent property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_percent": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Mode (enum)
Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
solid,
effects,
music_strip,
music_screen.
Speed (numeric)
Effect speed (1 = fastest). Value can be found in the published state on the
speed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"speed": VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100.
Effect (numeric)
Effect (0 = auto cycle). Value can be found in the published state on the
effect property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"effect": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
180.
Music strip pattern (numeric)
Music strip pattern (0 = auto cycle). Value can be found in the published state on the
music_strip_pattern property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"music_strip_pattern": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
22.
Music screen pattern (numeric)
Music screen pattern (0 = auto cycle). Value can be found in the published state on the
music_screen_pattern property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"music_screen_pattern": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
30.
Sensitivity (numeric)
Microphone sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Segment count (numeric)
Number of segments. Value can be found in the published state on the
segment_count property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"segment_count": VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100.
Segment pixels (numeric)
Pixels per segment. Value can be found in the published state on the
segment_pixels property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"segment_pixels": VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
300.
Rgb order (enum)
Colour channel order of the strip. Value can be found in the published state on the
rgb_order property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"rgb_order": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
RGB,
RBG,
GRB,
GBR,
BRG,
BGR.
Led chip (enum)
LED driver chip used by the strip. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_chip property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_chip": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
WS2811,
DMX512,
FW1935,
APA102,
SC6803,
WS2801,
UCS1903,
TM1812,
TM1814,
SK6812.