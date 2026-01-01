SONOFF SNZB-04PR2

Model SNZB-04PR2 Vendor SONOFF Description Contact sensor Exposes contact, battery_low, tamper, battery, voltage Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Indicates whether the device is opened or closed. Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Tamper-proof status. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"tamper": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .