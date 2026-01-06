SONOFF SNZB-03PR2
|Model
|SNZB-03PR2
|Vendor
|SONOFF
|Description
|Zigbee PIR sensor
|Exposes
|occupancy, illuminance, battery, pir_occupied_to_unoccupied_delay, illumination_compensation_offset
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a
{"no_occupancy_since": 10}will be sent after 10 seconds and a
{"no_occupancy_since": 60}after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.
illuminance_raw: Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"illuminance": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Detection Duration (numeric)
Detection Duration. Value can be found in the published state on the
pir_occupied_to_unoccupied_delay property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pir_occupied_to_unoccupied_delay": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pir_occupied_to_unoccupied_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
s.
Illumination calibration (numeric)
Light intensity calibration offset. Value can be found in the published state on the
illumination_compensation_offset property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"illumination_compensation_offset": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"illumination_compensation_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-1000 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
lx.