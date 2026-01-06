SONOFF SNZB-03PR2

ModelSNZB-03PR2
VendorSONOFF
DescriptionZigbee PIR sensor
Exposesoccupancy, illuminance, battery, pir_occupied_to_unoccupied_delay, illumination_compensation_offset
PictureSONOFF SNZB-03PR2

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be sent after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.

  • illuminance_raw: Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be true or false

Exposes

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Illuminance (numeric)

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"illuminance": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Detection Duration (numeric)

Detection Duration. Value can be found in the published state on the pir_occupied_to_unoccupied_delay property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pir_occupied_to_unoccupied_delay": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pir_occupied_to_unoccupied_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is s.

Illumination calibration (numeric)

Light intensity calibration offset. Value can be found in the published state on the illumination_compensation_offset property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"illumination_compensation_offset": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illumination_compensation_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -1000 and the maximum value is 1000. The unit of this value is lx.