SONOFF SNZB-03
|Model
|SNZB-03
|Vendor
|SONOFF
|Description
|Motion sensor
|Exposes
|battery, voltage, occupancy, battery_low
|Picture
|White-label
|eWeLink RHK09, eWeLink SQ510A
Notes
Pairing
If brand new, when powered on it will attempt to pair to Zigbee2MQTT automatically. If not (or if has been paired before and needs to be re-paired) - press and hold the reset button through the small hole at the top for about 5 seconds until the light flashes several times. The device will then go into pairing mode. It should then be connected to Zigbee2MQTT.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.