SONOFF SNZB-03

Model SNZB-03 Vendor SONOFF Description Motion sensor Exposes occupancy, battery_low, battery, voltage, linkquality Picture White-label eWeLink RHK09

If brand new, when powered on it will attempt to pair to Zigbee2MQTT automatically. If not (or if has been paired before and needs to be re-paired) - press and hold the reset button through the small hole at the top for about 5 seconds until the light flashes several times. The device will then go into pairing mode. It should then be connected to Zigbee2MQTT.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .