SONOFF SNZB-03

Model SNZB-03 Vendor SONOFF Description Motion sensor Exposes battery, voltage, occupancy, battery_low Picture White-label eWeLink RHK09, eWeLink SQ510A

If brand new, when powered on it will attempt to pair to Zigbee2MQTT automatically. If not (or if has been paired before and needs to be re-paired) - press and hold the reset button through the small hole at the top for about 5 seconds until the light flashes several times. The device will then go into pairing mode. It should then be connected to Zigbee2MQTT.

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.