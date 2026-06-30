SONOFF SNZB-02UL

ModelSNZB-02UL
VendorSONOFF
DescriptionE-ink screen temperature and humidity sensor
Exposesbattery, temperature, humidity, comfort_temperature_min, comfort_temperature_max, temperature_units, comfort_humidity_min, comfort_humidity_max, temperature_calibration, humidity_calibration
PictureSONOFF SNZB-02UL

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 50. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 95. The unit of this value is %.

Comfort temperature min (numeric)

Minimum temperature that is considered comfortable. The device will display ❄️ when the temperature is lower than this value. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature_min property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"comfort_temperature_min": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 50. The unit of this value is °C.

Comfort temperature max (numeric)

Maximum temperature that is considered comfortable. The device will display 🔥 when the temperature is higher than this value. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature_max property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"comfort_temperature_max": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 50. The unit of this value is °C.

Temperature units (enum)

The unit of the temperature displayed on the device screen. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_units property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_units": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_units": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: celsius, fahrenheit.

Comfort humidity min (numeric)

Minimum relative humidity that is considered comfortable. The device will display ☀️ when the humidity is lower than this value. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_humidity_min property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"comfort_humidity_min": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_humidity_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 95. The unit of this value is %.

Comfort humidity max (numeric)

Maximum relative humidity that is considered comfortable. The device will display 💧 when the humidity is higher than this value. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_humidity_max property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"comfort_humidity_max": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_humidity_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 95. The unit of this value is %.

Temperature calibration (numeric)

Calibrated temperature target value (supports 0.1°C step). Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_calibration": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity calibration (numeric)

Calibrated relative humidity target value (supports 0.1% step). Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_calibration property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_calibration": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -95 and the maximum value is 95. The unit of this value is %.