SONOFF SNZB-01P
|Model
|SNZB-01P
|Vendor
|SONOFF
|Description
|Wireless button
|Exposes
|battery, voltage, action
|Picture
Notes
Battery
Uses 1 x CR2477
This device sleeps to preserve energy when it's not actively used.
When sleeping, it will not respond to any Z2M commands.
Press its button to keep it awake and allow interactions.
Pairing
Press and hold the reset button for 5s to put device into pairing mode.
The reset button can be found by removing the back cover.
Binding
This button can not directly control individual devices or groups (v2.2.0).
- Pairing inside the network is successful by binding the
OnOffcluster, but clicks perform no action.
- Pairing outside the network through Touchlink is not supported.
Action mapping
|Real Action
|Z2M Action
|Bind Action
|Single press
|single
|nothing
|Double press
|double
|nothing
|Long press
|long
|nothing
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
single,
double,
long.