SONOFF SNZB-01P

ModelSNZB-01P
VendorSONOFF
DescriptionWireless button
Exposesbattery, voltage, action
PictureSONOFF SNZB-01P

Notes

Battery

Uses 1 x CR2477

This device sleeps to preserve energy when it's not actively used.
When sleeping, it will not respond to any Z2M commands.
Press its button to keep it awake and allow interactions.

Pairing

Press and hold the reset button for 5s to put device into pairing mode.
The reset button can be found by removing the back cover.

Binding

This button can not directly control individual devices or groups (v2.2.0).

  • Pairing inside the network is successful by binding the OnOff cluster, but clicks perform no action.
  • Pairing outside the network through Touchlink is not supported.

Action mapping

Real ActionZ2M ActionBind Action
Single presssinglenothing
Double pressdoublenothing
Long presslongnothing

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: single, double, long.