SONOFF SNZB-01P

Model SNZB-01P Vendor SONOFF Description Wireless button Exposes battery, voltage, action Picture

Uses 1 x CR2477

This device sleeps to preserve energy when it's not actively used.

When sleeping, it will not respond to any Z2M commands.

Press its button to keep it awake and allow interactions.

Press and hold the reset button for 5s to put device into pairing mode.

The reset button can be found by removing the back cover.

This button can not directly control individual devices or groups (v2.2.0).

Pairing inside the network is successful by binding the OnOff cluster, but clicks perform no action.

cluster, but Pairing outside the network through Touchlink is not supported.

Real Action Z2M Action Bind Action Single press single nothing Double press double nothing Long press long nothing

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .