SONOFF SNZB-01

ModelSNZB-01
VendorSONOFF
DescriptionWireless button
Exposesbattery, voltage, action
PictureSONOFF SNZB-01
White-labeleWeLink RHK07

Notes

Binding information is confirmed by sniffing.

Battery

Uses 1 x CR2450

This device sleeps to preserve energy when it's not actively used.
When sleeping, it will not respond to any Z2M commands.
Press its button to keep it awake and allow interactions.

Pairing

Long press reset button for 5s until the LED indicator flashes three times, which means the device has entered pairing mode.
The reset button can be found by removing the back cover.

Binding

This button can directly control individual devices and/or groups.

  • Pairing inside the network is possible by binding the OnOff cluster.
  • Pairing outside the network through Touchlink is not supported.

Action mapping

Real ActionZ2M ActionBind Action
Single press, press + release + wait 0.6ssingleToggle
Double press, press + release + pressdoubleOn
Long press, press + hold 2slongOff

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: single, double, long.