SONOFF SNZB-01

Model SNZB-01 Vendor SONOFF Description Wireless button Exposes battery, action, voltage, linkquality Picture White-label eWeLink RHK07

Long press reset button for 5s until the LED indicator flashes three times, which means the device has entered pairing mode. The reset button can be found by removing the back cover.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: single , double , long .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .