SONOFF SNZB-01

Model SNZB-01 Vendor SONOFF Description Wireless button Exposes battery, voltage, action Picture White-label eWeLink RHK07

Binding information is confirmed by sniffing.

Uses 1 x CR2450

This device sleeps to preserve energy when it's not actively used.

When sleeping, it will not respond to any Z2M commands.

Press its button to keep it awake and allow interactions.

Long press reset button for 5s until the LED indicator flashes three times, which means the device has entered pairing mode.

The reset button can be found by removing the back cover.

This button can directly control individual devices and/or groups.

Pairing inside the network is possible by binding the OnOff cluster.

cluster. Pairing outside the network through Touchlink is not supported.

Real Action Z2M Action Bind Action Single press, press + release + wait 0.6s single Toggle Double press, press + release + press double On Long press, press + hold 2s long Off

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .