SONOFF SNZB-01
|Model
|SNZB-01
|Vendor
|SONOFF
|Description
|Wireless button
|Exposes
|battery, voltage, action
|Picture
|White-label
|eWeLink RHK07
Notes
Binding information is confirmed by sniffing.
Battery
Uses 1 x CR2450
This device sleeps to preserve energy when it's not actively used.
When sleeping, it will not respond to any Z2M commands.
Press its button to keep it awake and allow interactions.
Pairing
Long press reset button for 5s until the LED indicator flashes three times, which means the device has entered pairing mode.
The reset button can be found by removing the back cover.
Binding
This button can directly control individual devices and/or groups.
- Pairing inside the network is possible by binding the
OnOffcluster.
- Pairing outside the network through Touchlink is not supported.
Action mapping
|Real Action
|Z2M Action
|Bind Action
|Single press, press + release + wait 0.6s
|single
|Toggle
|Double press, press + release + press
|double
|On
|Long press, press + hold 2s
|long
|Off
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
single,
double,
long.