Alecto SMART-SMOKE10
|Model
|SMART-SMOKE10
|Vendor
|Alecto
|Description
|Smoke detector
|Exposes
|smoke_state, battery_state, checking_result, smoke_value, battery, lifecycle, self_checking, silence
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Press the test button 3 times (until the red LED stays on). After this the device will reset and try to join a network.
Exposes
Smoke state (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
alarm,
normal.
Battery state (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
low,
middle,
high.
Checking result (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
checking_result property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
checking,
check_success,
check_failure,
others.
Smoke value (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke_value property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Battery (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Lifecycle (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
lifecycle property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true lifecycle is ON, if
false OFF.
Self checking (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
self_checking property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"self_checking": VALUE}. If value equals
true self checking is ON, if
false OFF.
Silence (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
silence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"silence": VALUE}. If value equals
true silence is ON, if
false OFF.