Alecto SMART-SMOKE10
|Model
|SMART-SMOKE10
|Vendor
|Alecto
|Description
|Smoke detector
|Exposes
|smoke_state, battery_state, checking_result, smoke_value, battery, lifecycle, self_checking, silence, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Press the test button 3 times (until the red LED stays on). After this the device will reset and try to join a network.
Exposes
Smoke_state (text)
Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Battery_state (text)
Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Checking_result (text)
Value can be found in the published state on the
checking_result property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Smoke_value (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke_value property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Battery (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Lifecycle (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
lifecycle property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true lifecycle is ON, if
false OFF.
Self_checking (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
self_checking property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"self_checking": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true self_checking is ON, if
false OFF.
Silence (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
silence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"silence": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true silence is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.