Zigbee2MQTT

Alecto SMART-SMOKE10

ModelSMART-SMOKE10
VendorAlecto
DescriptionSmoke detector
Exposessmoke_state, battery_state, checking_result, smoke_value, battery, lifecycle, self_checking, silence, linkquality
PictureAlecto SMART-SMOKE10

Notes

Pairing

Press the test button 3 times (until the red LED stays on). After this the device will reset and try to join a network.

Exposes

Smoke_state (text)

Value can be found in the published state on the smoke_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Battery_state (text)

Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Checking_result (text)

Value can be found in the published state on the checking_result property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Smoke_value (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the smoke_value property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Battery (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Lifecycle (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the lifecycle property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true lifecycle is ON, if false OFF.

Self_checking (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the self_checking property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"self_checking": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true self_checking is ON, if false OFF.

Silence (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the silence property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true silence is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.