Alecto SMART-SMOKE10

ModelSMART-SMOKE10
VendorAlecto
DescriptionSmoke detector
Exposessmoke_state, battery_state, checking_result, smoke_value, battery, lifecycle, self_checking, silence
PictureAlecto SMART-SMOKE10

Notes

Pairing

Press the test button 3 times (until the red LED stays on). After this the device will reset and try to join a network.

Exposes

Smoke state (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the smoke_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: alarm, normal.

Battery state (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: low, middle, high.

Checking result (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the checking_result property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: checking, check_success, check_failure, others.

Smoke value (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the smoke_value property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Battery (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Lifecycle (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the lifecycle property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true lifecycle is ON, if false OFF.

Self checking (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the self_checking property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"self_checking": VALUE}. If value equals true self checking is ON, if false OFF.

Silence (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the silence property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence": VALUE}. If value equals true silence is ON, if false OFF.