Alecto SMART-SMOKE10

Model SMART-SMOKE10 Vendor Alecto Description Smoke detector Exposes smoke_state, battery_state, checking_result, smoke_value, battery, lifecycle, self_checking, silence, linkquality Picture

Press the test button 3 times (until the red LED stays on). After this the device will reset and try to join a network.

Value can be found in the published state on the smoke_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Value can be found in the published state on the checking_result property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Value can be found in the published state on the smoke_value property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Value can be found in the published state on the lifecycle property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true lifecycle is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the self_checking property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"self_checking": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true self_checking is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the silence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true silence is ON, if false OFF.