ORVIBO SM20
|Model
|SM20
|Vendor
|ORVIBO
|Description
|Door or window contact switch
|Exposes
|contact, battery_low, tamper, battery, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Contact (binary)
Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the
contact property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
false contact is ON, if
true OFF.
Battery_low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery_low is ON, if
false OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.