Tuya SM0212
|Model
|SM0212
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Gas sensor
|Exposes
|gas_alarm_1, gas_alarm_2, tamper, battery_low
|Picture
Exposes
Gas alarm 1 (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected gas (alarm_1). Value can be found in the published state on the
gas_alarm_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true gas alarm 1 is ON, if
false OFF.
Gas alarm 2 (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected gas (alarm_2). Value can be found in the published state on the
gas_alarm_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true gas alarm 2 is ON, if
false OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.