# Hive SLT3B

Model SLT3B Vendor Hive Description Heating thermostat remote control Exposes battery, linkquality Picture

To pair the thermostat controller to both Zigbee2MQTT and the thermostat, a factory reset will need to be performed. To begin a factory reset, press and hold both the menu and back buttons together. Allow the countdown to finish before releasing to factory reset the device. After the device has reset and a language has been selected, Zigbee2MQTT should find the device. The device should be able to control the boiler whilst still reporting to Zigbee2MQTT.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .