Hive SLT3B

ModelSLT3B
VendorHive
DescriptionHeating thermostat remote control
Exposesbattery, linkquality
PictureHive SLT3B

Notes

Pairing

To pair the thermostat controller to both Zigbee2MQTT and the thermostat, a factory reset will need to be performed. To begin a factory reset, press and hold both the menu and back buttons together. Allow the countdown to finish before releasing to factory reset the device. After the device has reset and a language has been selected, Zigbee2MQTT should find the device. The device should be able to control the boiler whilst still reporting to Zigbee2MQTT.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.