Hive SLT3B
|Model
|SLT3B
|Vendor
|Hive
|Description
|Heating thermostat remote control
|Exposes
|battery, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
To pair the thermostat controller to both Zigbee2MQTT and the thermostat, a factory reset will need to be performed. To begin a factory reset, press and hold both the menu and back buttons together. Allow the countdown to finish before releasing to factory reset the device. After the device has reset and a language has been selected, Zigbee2MQTT should find the device. The device should be able to control the boiler whilst still reporting to Zigbee2MQTT.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.