# Hive SLT2

Model SLT2 Vendor Hive Description Heating thermostat remote control Exposes battery, linkquality Picture

To pair the thermostat controller to both Zigbee2MQTT and the thermostat receiver, a factory reset will need to be performed. To begin a factory reset:

remove a battery press and hold both the "+" and "-" buttons together reinsert the battery (with the buttons remained pressed) wait until the word "FIND" appears on screen (around 10 seconds) once paired, the word "FIND" disappears and the temperature will be displayed

Zigbee2MQTT should have found the thermostat. If the word "REJOIN" appears on screen, the buttons were released too early and the process must be repeated. The controller should be able to control the boiler whilst still reporting to Zigbee2MQTT.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .