Zigbee2MQTT

Hive SLT2

ModelSLT2
VendorHive
DescriptionHeating thermostat remote control
Exposesbattery, linkquality
PictureHive SLT2

Notes

Pairing

To pair the thermostat controller to both Zigbee2MQTT and the thermostat receiver, a factory reset will need to be performed. To begin a factory reset:

  1. remove a battery
  2. press and hold both the "+" and "-" buttons together
  3. reinsert the battery (with the buttons remained pressed)
  4. wait until the word "FIND" appears on screen (around 10 seconds)
  5. once paired, the word "FIND" disappears and the temperature will be displayed

Zigbee2MQTT should have found the thermostat. If the word "REJOIN" appears on screen, the buttons were released too early and the process must be repeated. The controller should be able to control the boiler whilst still reporting to Zigbee2MQTT.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.