Hive SLT2
|Model
|SLT2
|Vendor
|Hive
|Description
|Heating thermostat remote control
|Exposes
|battery, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
To pair the thermostat controller to both Zigbee2MQTT and the thermostat receiver, a factory reset will need to be performed. To begin a factory reset:
- remove a battery
- press and hold both the "+" and "-" buttons together
- reinsert the battery (with the buttons remained pressed)
- wait until the word "FIND" appears on screen (around 10 seconds)
- once paired, the word "FIND" disappears and the temperature will be displayed
Zigbee2MQTT should have found the thermostat. If the word "REJOIN" appears on screen, the buttons were released too early and the process must be repeated. The controller should be able to control the boiler whilst still reporting to Zigbee2MQTT.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.