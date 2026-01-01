Moes SH4-ZB

Model SH4-ZB Vendor Moes Description Thermostatic radiator valve Exposes battery, child_lock, window_detection, boost_heating, boost_heating_countdown, auto_setpoint_override, climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration, preset, running_state), comfort_temperature, eco_temperature, open_window_temperature, window_detection_time, online, error_status Picture

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Enables/disables window detection on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"window_detection": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true window detection is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the boost_heating property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost_heating": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON boost heating is ON, if OFF OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the boost_heating_countdown property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 900 . The unit of this value is s .

Value can be found in the published state on the auto_setpoint_override property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_setpoint_override": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is °C .

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature_calibration , preset , running_state .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 0.5 and 30 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. preset : Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: auto , manual , holiday . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: The current running state. Possible values are: , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -5 and the maximum value is 5 with a step size of 0.1 .

Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the open_window_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"open_window_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is min .

Value can be found in the published state on the online property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"online": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON online is ON, if OFF OFF.