Moes SH4-ZB
|Model
|SH4-ZB
|Vendor
|Moes
|Description
|Thermostatic radiator valve
|Exposes
|battery, child_lock, window_detection, boost_heating, boost_heating_countdown, auto_setpoint_override, climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration, preset, running_state), comfort_temperature, eco_temperature, open_window_temperature, window_detection_time, online, error_status
|Picture
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Window detection (binary)
Enables/disables window detection on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_detection property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"window_detection": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true window detection is ON, if
false OFF.
Boost heating (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
boost_heating property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"boost_heating": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON boost heating is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Boost heating countdown (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
boost_heating_countdown property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
900. The unit of this value is
s.
Auto setpoint override (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_setpoint_override property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_setpoint_override": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature_calibration,
preset,
running_state.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
0.5and
30. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
auto,
manual,
holiday. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-5and the maximum value is
5with a step size of
0.1.
Comfort temperature (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
Eco temperature (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
Open window temperature (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
open_window_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"open_window_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
Window detection time (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
window_detection_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
min.
Online (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
online property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"online": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON online is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Error status (numeric)
Error status. Value can be found in the published state on the
error_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.