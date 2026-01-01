Moes SH4-ZB

ModelSH4-ZB
VendorMoes
DescriptionThermostatic radiator valve
Exposesbattery, child_lock, window_detection, boost_heating, boost_heating_countdown, auto_setpoint_override, climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration, preset, running_state), comfort_temperature, eco_temperature, open_window_temperature, window_detection_time, online, error_status
PictureMoes SH4-ZB

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Child lock (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Window detection (binary)

Enables/disables window detection on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"window_detection": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true window detection is ON, if false OFF.

Boost heating (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the boost_heating property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost_heating": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON boost heating is ON, if OFF OFF.

Boost heating countdown (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the boost_heating_countdown property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 900. The unit of this value is s.

Auto setpoint override (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the auto_setpoint_override property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_setpoint_override": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is °C.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration, preset, running_state.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 0.5 and 30. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: auto, manual, holiday. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is -5 and the maximum value is 5 with a step size of 0.1.

Comfort temperature (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is °C.

Eco temperature (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is °C.

Open window temperature (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the open_window_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"open_window_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is °C.

Window detection time (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is min.

Online (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the online property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"online": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON online is ON, if OFF OFF.

Error status (numeric)

Error status. Value can be found in the published state on the error_status property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.